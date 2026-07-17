Kenya: Uber to Acquire Glovo in Kenya, Other Markets in Sh1.95tn Deal

Nairobi — U.S.-based mobility and delivery platform Uber is set to acquire Glovo Kenya after striking a deal to buy Berlin-based Delivery Hero's food delivery business across 50 markets.

The transaction, valued at Sh1.95 trillion, covers businesses operating under the Hero Delivery brand in Africa, Asia, Middle East and Latin America.

The portfolio includes foodpanda operations across Asia, HungerStation in Saudi Arabia, talabat across the Gulf region, Pedidos Ya in Latin America and Glovo operations in Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Morocco and several other markets with combined gross merchandise value of $42 billion in 2025.

If approved, the deal will significantly expand Uber's presence in Kenya by combining its ride-hailing operations with Glovo's food delivery and on-demand retail services, creating a broader mobility and delivery ecosystem under a single platform.

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Uber Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said the acquisition would accelerate the company's growth while expanding opportunities for consumers, merchants and delivery partners.

"By bringing our platforms together, Uber will extend affordable, reliable delivery to many millions more people in some of the world's most dynamic economies, while creating more opportunities for merchants and couriers."

The transaction comes as Kenya's digital commerce market continues to grow, driven by rising smartphone penetration, urbanisation and increasing demand for online food delivery, grocery services and quick commerce.

Delivery Hero's Management Board and Supervisory Board have endorsed the transaction, saying the move will strengthen the group's long-term competitiveness in a sector where scale has become increasingly important.

Separately, Delivery Hero has agreed to sell its operations in 14 markets where Uber Eats and Delivery Hero currently compete to New York-based investment firm SSW Partners for approximately €1.4 billion (Sh210 billion).

The portfolio includes Glovo businesses in Spain, Portugal, Poland, Romania and Moldova, among other European markets.

The proposed acquisition remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Once completed, Uber's combined mobility and delivery platform is expected to operate in 99 countries, with a pro forma gross merchandise value of $236 billion based on 2025 figures.