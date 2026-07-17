Ethiopia: Libyan Professor Says Ethiopia's Pursuit to Sea Access Legal Right

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's quest for sea access is firmly grounded in established legal principles, international law and regional agreements that guarantee landlocked states the right of access to the sea, the Libyan Professor Saad Salama, said.

The Libyan scholar is in Ethiopia to attend the National Dialogue conference that opened on Tuesday.

He wrote on LinkedIn that "as part of my academic and professional interest in national dialogue and peace building, I am currently in Ethiopia to observe the launch of the National Dialogue process and to examine this experience firsthand".

According to him, Ethiopia and Libya share many common challenges and circumstances, making the study of the mechanisms of dialogue management and national consensus a valuable source of lessons and insights that may contribute to and inform the Libyan context.

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Speaking to Pulse of Africa (POA) on access to sea, the Professor stressed that the right of landlocked countries is not contingent upon political considerations or the positions of other states.

It is based on well-established legal norms designed to enable such countries to exercise their economic and commercial rights in a manner that promotes sustainable development.

According to the Professor, Ethiopia's position on the issue is not driven by expansionist ambitions, but by a legal right recognized under international law; and the matter should be addressed within the framework of regional cooperation and the pursuit of shared interests among countries in the region.

"All international laws and regional legal frameworks grant landlocked states the right to have access to the sea. It is a legitimate legal demand, and international law guarantees all landlocked countries the right of access to maritime outlets."

He further noted that Ethiopia's history reflects a long-standing connection with the sea, pointing out that for much of its history the country was not landlocked.

Ethiopia's geographical location and its proximity to the Red Sea also reinforce the rationale for pursuing cooperative solutions that serve the interests of all parties.

Professor Salama further highlighted Ethiopia's significant economic and demographic potential, saying that any arrangements facilitating the country's access to the sea would positively impact trade, investment, and regional economic integration across the Horn of Africa.

He added that statements issued by Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the matter demonstrate an approach based on cooperation and partnership, consistent with Ethiopia's broader engagement on regional issues.

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Ethiopia's official position emphasizes mutual benefit and constructive engagement rather than confrontation, he noted.

He underscored that "Ethiopia's aspiration to secure maritime access should not be portrayed as a favor or a grant from neighboring countries or coastal states. It is an inherent right guaranteed by all international legal instruments".

Moreover, the country's participation in joint maritime and logistics projects could create new opportunities for growth, prosperity, and regional economic cooperation.

Concluding his remarks, Professor Salama said that addressing Ethiopia's quest for sea access should be guided by the principles of international law and the spirit of regional cooperation.

Such an approach, he noted, would help strengthen stability, promote economic development, deepen integration among the countries of the Horn of Africa, and advance the long-term interests of the peoples of the region.