Rwanda: Kagame Chairs RPF Bureau Politique Meeting

President Paul Kagame, who is also the Chairman of the ruling RPF-Inkotanyi, on Friday, July 17, chaired the ruling party's Bureau Politique meeting held at its headquarters in Rusororo.

The meeting brought together more than 2,000 participants at Intare Conference Arena, including party members, leaders from the public and private sectors, representatives of other political parties, members of the diplomatic corps, and young professionals.

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The Bureau Politique meeting, which was last held in 2022, is one of the RPF's key decision-making forums. It provides a platform for party leaders and members to review national priorities, assess the implementation of party programmes, and discuss issues related to governance and the country's development agenda.

During the meeting, panel discussions will be held to explore ways of sustaining the party's vision and advancing its long-term goals and national socioeconomic development.