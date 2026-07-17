Kenya: Ganatra Elected As Inaugural President of Motorsport Kenya Federation

Nairobi — Altaf Ganatra has been elected as the inaugural president of the Motorsport Kenya Federation (MKF) in elections held on Friday at a Nairobi hotel.

Ganatra will oversee the affairs of the new federation for the next four years as Kenyan Motorsport turns over a new leaf.

In the elections that were overseen by Sports Registrar Rose Wasike, veteran rally driver and legendary Carl "Flash" Tundo was elected vice president.

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Seasoned rally driver Erick Bengi takes up the pivotal role of Secretary General, charged with the day-to-day administration of the federation, while Sangita Gohil was elected Treasurer to oversee its financial stewardship.

In accepting the presidency, Ganatra set out a vision anchored on durable institutions and youth.

"We have just held our inaugural election for the Motorsport Kenya Federation, and we hope to push motorsport in the right direction," he said.

"We are looking forward to putting up structures that are strong and will withstand the test of time. We also want to focus on youth development as we go forward, and ensure that the youth get a chance in motorsport," he added.

Vice President Tundo, whose competitive pedigree lends the new leadership immediate credibility within the racing community, hailed a milestone day for the sport.

"It's been a fantastic day. I can't believe we are in a position where the federation has held its first election," he said.

"We have a team that can drive motorsport for the future, and for the next generation to have a structure and a system that works for everyone."

The elections formally establish MKF as the National Sporting Organisation, the Autorité Sportive Nationale (ASN), mandated to regulate, promote and develop motorsport across the country.

As the recognised ASN, the federation becomes the sole custodian of the sport's national framework, responsible for competitor and official licensing, safety and technical standards, event sanctioning, dispute resolution, and Kenya's formal relationship with the global governing bodies of the sport.

The creation of MKF is widely seen as a modernising step, consolidating the governance of a discipline that has grown rapidly in profile since the return of the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally to the international calendar.

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The incoming leadership faces a substantial in-tray. Priorities are expected to include strengthening event safety and marshalling capacity, expanding the domestic calendar beyond rallying into circuit racing, autocross, karting and emerging disciplines, and deepening the commercial base of the sport through structured sponsorship and broadcast partnerships.

Grassroots development, regional expansion outside Nairobi, and the nurturing of officials and technical personnel are also likely to feature prominently in the federation's four-year roadmap.

Secretary General Bengi is expected to spearhead the establishment of a robust administrative secretariat, while Treasurer Gohil will be tasked with instituting sound financial controls and reporting.

Industry observers welcomed both the outcome and the transparent, well-supervised manner of the election, noting that a unified, professionally run national body positions Kenya to consolidate its standing as one of Africa's premier motorsport destinations.

With the WRC Safari Rally continuing to draw global audiences to the country, the newly elected MKF leadership begins its term carrying considerable expectation, along with the goodwill of a fraternity eager to see the sport reach new heights over the next four years.