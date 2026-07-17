Zimbabwe: Govt Plans Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Every Province

The Government is establishing treatment and drug rehabilitation centres across the country as part of efforts to address drug and substance abuse.

Responding to questions in the National Assembly, Minister of Health and Child Care Dr. Douglas Mombeshora said Government was rolling out rehabilitation centres despite resource constraints.

"The Government is in the process of establishing treatment and drug rehabilitation centres throughout the country. The problem is so huge that it will take us quite some time because of limited resources to be able to establish enough rehabilitation centres throughout the country.

"So far in the last year, we have managed to open four new centres and we have got a plan to open a centre in every province," he said.

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Dr. Mombeshora said land had already been identified for larger rehabilitation facilities.

"Land has also been identified to open bigger centres for rehabilitation programmes to be established in all the provinces. The Government has a plan and we are moving towards establishing those centres so that we will be able at some stage, to deal with all those who require the services," he said.

He added that Government was also encouraging private sector participation.

"We are also encouraging private players to come in and to assist. We have a number of our rehabilitation centres that have been registered by the private sector," said Dr. Mombeshora.