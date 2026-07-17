Uganda: Govt Officials, Police Hold Crisis Meeting Over Rising School Tour Accidents

Officials from the Ministry of Education and Sports, Ministry of Works and Transport, and Uganda Police Force have held a crisis meeting to address the growing number of road accidents involving schools travelling for study tours.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Education and Sports headquarters, brought together key officials including the ministry spokesperson Dr Dennis Mugimba, Commissioner for Transport Regulation and Safety Winston Katushabe, and the head of Traffic Police, Assistant Inspector General of Police Lawrence Nuwabine.

Sources familiar with the discussions said the meeting focused on urgent measures to improve safety during school trips and prevent further loss of lives.

Although details of the resolutions remained unclear by press time, officials are expected to develop new guidelines on school transport, vehicle inspections, driver requirements and supervision of educational tours.

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The meeting follows a fatal accident involving a bus carrying pupils from King David Junior School in Ndeje, Wakiso District, who were returning from a study tour at Sipi Falls.

The bus crashed at about 8pm on Thursday at Chekwatit Village in Kawowo Sub-county, Kapchorwa District, killing at least 20 pupils and the school director, Tadeo Ssekade.

It was the third fatal accident involving a school bus in a space of six days after that in Mukono on July 10 in which a teacher was killed and in Bugweri in which a bus driver perished.

The tragedies have renewed calls for stricter regulation of school trips, with stakeholders questioning whether adequate safety measures are being followed before schools embark on long-distance journeys.

The discussions also come days after another school-related transport accident in Mukono District, where a bus carrying students of Mwebaza High School was involved in a collision with a train at Namumira Railway Crossing.

The crash left several students injured and claimed one life, further heightening concerns about the safety of children travelling for academic activities.

Authorities are expected to announce additional measures after the conclusion of the inter-agency meeting.