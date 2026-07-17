Kenya: Mwengi Mutuse Leads Makueni Leaders Into Uda

Nairobi — President William Ruto hosted a delegation of grassroots leaders from Makueni County at State House Nairobi on Friday.

The President reiterated his commitment to implementing development projects in every part of the country.

"No part of the country will be left behind in our transformation journey," he said.

He updated the delegation, led by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, on the progress of development projects in the county.

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President Ruto pointed out that the Government is investing KSh15 billion in affordable housing, 11 modern markets and hostels for university and college students.

He said KSh2.7 billion is being invested in roads in Makueni this financial year.

"The Emali-Matiliku and Ukia-Kyuasini-Kyaambeke roads are under construction while works on the Machinery-Kyumani and Wote-Kako roads will commence shortly," he said.

To address water challenges and unlock Ukambani's agricultural potential, President Ruto said the Government has secured KSh10.6 billion to complete the Thwake Dam along the border of Kitui and Makueni counties.

In healthcare, the Social Health Authority has paid KSh2 billion to hospitals for provision of services in Makueni County, improving access to quality healthcare.

The leaders vowed to work with the Government in the transformation of the county and also joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Mutuse noted that Makueni and the larger Ukambani region have lagged behind because of bad politics.

The MP said the region is committed to working with the President Ruto-led government to transform the county and lift residents out of poverty.

"We have agreed to ditch the Wiper party, a small tribal party, for the UDA, a national political party," he said.

Andrew Mutava Mulwa, Makueni County Senatorial aspirant, said leaders in Ukambani are keen on ending the era of bad politics that has derailed development in the county.

"The people of Makueni have made a decision that they will be in Government," he added.

Aviation Principal Secretary Teresia Mbaika commended the President for transforming Makueni County.

Philip Kyalo Kaloki said the people of Makueni have decided to work with the Government to accelerate development in the county.

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"I am not here alone. I am here with a team from Makueni that has asked us to work with the Government," he explained.

He noted that roads, affordable housing and modern market projects in the county are progressing well.

"The people of Makueni are after development," he said.