Uganda: Ministry of Health Urges Ugandans to Embrace Self-Care to Prevent Diseases

The Ministry of Health has urged Ugandans to embrace self-care practices as a key strategy for preventing diseases, improving physical and mental wellbeing, and reducing pressure on the country's healthcare system.

The call was made during the commemoration of International Self-Care Awareness Day held at Mehta Stadium in Lugazi, Buikwe District. The event brought together health officials, local leaders, healthcare workers, and members of the public to promote healthy lifestyles and preventive healthcare.

The activities started with community aerobics, followed by football and netball matches, highlighting the importance of regular physical exercise in preventing non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.

Beatrice Luwedde of the Sarafina Sickle Cell Society encouraged Ugandans to embrace routine medical check-ups and sickle cell screening before marriage to help prevent the transmission of inherited disorders.

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She noted that early diagnosis enables individuals and families to make informed health decisions and seek appropriate care.

Meanwhile, Buikwe District Health Officer Allan Katamba appealed to the government to invest more in healthcare infrastructure to address gaps in service delivery within the district.

Katamba said the rapidly growing Kiyindi Town Council does not have a government health facility, forcing residents to travel long distances to access healthcare services.

He added that Ngogwe Health Centre IV lacks separate male and female admission wards, while Njeru and Najjembe divisions also do not have Health Centre IV facilities despite their growing populations.

"The growing population in these areas requires better health infrastructure to ensure people have timely access to quality healthcare services," Katamba said.

Dr. Moriku Kaducu, the Ministry of Health's Ambassador for Healthcare, urged Ugandans to take greater responsibility for their health through self-care, saying a healthy population is essential for productivity and national development.

She explained that self-care goes beyond treating illnesses and includes eating healthy foods, exercising regularly, maintaining good mental health, accessing preventive healthcare services, and seeking medical attention promptly when unwell.

Kaducu warned that both communicable and non-communicable diseases continue to place a heavy burden on Uganda's healthcare system, emphasizing the need for prevention and early treatment.

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The Minister of State for Health (General Duties), Hanifa Kawooya, challenged men to improve their health-seeking behaviour by embracing routine medical check-ups and disease screening, noting that women generally access health services more frequently than men.

Kawooya also directed District Health Officers across the country to strengthen supervision of health workers deployed in schools, expressing concern that some institutions continue to employ unqualified personnel to provide medical care to learners.

She urged parents to provide schools with accurate medical information about their children to enable teachers and school health personnel to respond effectively during emergencies.

"Parents should work closely with schools by sharing their children's medical history instead of expecting schools to know every child's health condition. This partnership is essential in protecting learners' health," she said.

Kawooya further called on local leaders and Ministry officials to promote self-care practices, including proper nutrition, family planning, HIV self-testing, and regular mental health check-ups.