Uganda: Egypt Resumes Scholarships for Ugandan Students After Years of Suspension

The Government of Egypt has resumed offering scholarships to Ugandan students after a suspension that lasted several years, with 23 students already selected to study at the prestigious Al-Azhar University in Cairo.

The announcement was made by Egypt's Ambassador to Uganda, Monzer Selim, during a meeting with the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) headquarters in Kampala.

Selim said the scholarship programme marks a renewed phase of cooperation between Egypt and the UMSC.

"The Egyptian Government has resumed offering scholarships to Ugandan students, and 23 students have already been selected to benefit from the programme," the ambassador said.

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He said the first group of beneficiaries will depart for Cairo on July 26, 2026, while a second group is expected to travel in September.

The ambassador also requested the mufti to nominate five imams from major mosques across Uganda to attend a refresher training programme at Al-Azhar University aimed at strengthening their religious knowledge and leadership skills.

In addition, Selim invited the mufti to attend an international Islamic conference scheduled to take place in Egypt in the coming weeks.

The envoy also sought the Mufti's intervention in a land dispute affecting Kimanya Noor Islamic Learning Centre in Masaka District, an institution established in 1998 with Egyptian support and affiliated with Al-Azhar University.

He said the dispute arose following the death of the original land donor, with some family members claiming ownership of the land.

According to Selim, the disagreement has disrupted the school's operations and prevented Egyptian teachers from conducting lessons.

Responding, Mufti Mubaje welcomed the resumption of the scholarship programme and thanked the Egyptian government for its continued support to Islamic education in Uganda.

He described the relationship between the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council and Egyptian institutions, particularly Al-Azhar University, as longstanding and mutually beneficial.

On the dispute over Kimanya Noor Islamic Learning Centre, the Mufti directed the UMSC Education Secretary to convene a stakeholders' meeting within two weeks.

"The meeting will seek an amicable and lasting solution to the ownership dispute and ensure the institution resumes normal operations," Mubaje said.

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The meeting was attended by Deputy Mufti Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa, UMSC Secretary General Hajji Abbas Muluubya Ssekyanzi, UMSC Education Secretary Sheikh Juma Bakhit Cucu, and other senior UMSC officials.