Uganda: Two Luweero Hospital Health Workers Arrested Over Alleged Shs700,000 Extortion From Patient's Family

Two health workers attached to Luweero General Hospital have been arrested over allegations of extorting money from the family of a patient who was seeking emergency medical treatment.

According to Savannah Regional Police spokesperson ASP Sam Twineamazima, the incident occurred on Wednesday, July 15, at around 2:00 p.m. at Luweero General Hospital.

Police said the victim, who sustained a deep cut on her right leg following a domestic violence incident, was admitted to the hospital's emergency ward on July 14.

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However, she was allegedly denied treatment after her family failed to immediately raise money demanded for medical care.

The suspects have been identified as Rebecca Nakiwala, 44, an orthopedic officer, and Margaret Nabikolo, 42, both employees of Luweero General Hospital.

Police allege that the two demanded Shs700,000 from the victim's brother before treatment could be provided.

Unable to raise the full amount, the family reportedly managed to collect Shs300,000, which was handed over to the suspects.

"Upon receiving the money, the two hospital staff were immediately arrested and searched. The cash was recovered from one of the suspects and has since been exhibited as evidence," ASP Twineamazima said.

He added that the suspects are currently being held at Luweero Central Police Station as investigations continue.

"A case of extortion has been registered. The recovered cash has been secured as an exhibit, and investigations are ongoing. Further action will be taken in accordance with the law," Twineamazima stated.

The arrests have renewed concerns over alleged illegal charges and corruption in public health facilities, despite government guidelines requiring emergency medical services to be provided without unlawful demands for payment.