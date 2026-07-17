East Africa: Uganda Discharges Last Ebola Patient, Begins 42-Day Countdown to End Outbreak

Uganda has discharged its last Ebola patient, a major milestone in the country's response to the outbreak, but authorities say the epidemic will only be declared over after a mandatory 42-day period without a new confirmed case.

The final patient, a Congolese national who was admitted to the Mulago National Referral Isolation Centre after developing symptoms while in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), was discharged on Thursday after fully recovering.

Health Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi, who presided over the discharge ceremony, said the country must now maintain heightened surveillance throughout the countdown period required by the World Health Organization (WHO) before declaring the outbreak ended.

"The discharge of the last patient does not mean the outbreak is over. If no new case is detected during the 42-day countdown, Uganda will officially declare the outbreak over in line with international guidelines," Baryomunsi said.

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Uganda recorded 20 confirmed Ebola cases during the outbreak, with 15 infections imported from the DRC and five occurring among contacts who had already been identified and placed under institutional quarantine, preventing further community spread.

Two patients, both Congolese nationals, died after presenting for treatment at an advanced stage of illness, giving the outbreak a case fatality rate of 10 percent -- among the lowest recorded for outbreaks caused by the Bundibugyo Ebola strain.

Baryomunsi attributed the outcome to early detection, timely treatment, improved surveillance and a strengthened national response system.

Despite the discharge of the last patient, the Ministry of Health said monitoring remains intensified, especially at border districts and entry points near the DRC, where Ebola transmission is still ongoing.

Government has also started engaging countries that introduced travel restrictions against Uganda during the outbreak, seeking the restoration of normal movement, trade and travel.

Dr. David Kaggwa, head of the Mulago Ebola Treatment Unit, said the country's specialised 80-bed isolation facility had continued to strengthen its capacity through experience gained from previous Ebola outbreaks.

He said that although there is no approved specific treatment for the Bundibugyo strain, patients received comprehensive supportive care, including medicines provided under compassionate use arrangements, which contributed to improved recovery outcomes.

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WHO Uganda Country Representative Dr. Kasonde Mwinga said Uganda's response reflected years of investment in epidemic preparedness, including trained emergency response teams, laboratory capacity and established treatment facilities.

The Ministry said the response was anchored on early case detection, rapid laboratory testing, contact tracing, case management, community engagement and enhanced cross-border surveillance.

If Uganda records no new Ebola case in the next 42 days, the country will officially declare the outbreak over in line with international public health guidelines.