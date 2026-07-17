Uganda: Traditional Birth Attendants Still Handle 17 Percent of Deliveries in Kabale

Health officials in Kabale District have raised concern over the continued reliance on traditional birth attendants by expectant mothers, warning that the practice is contributing to preventable maternal and newborn deaths in the Kigezi sub-region.

Kabale District Assistant Health Officer Paddy Patrick Mwesigye said about 17 percent of expectant mothers in the district still deliver under the care of traditional birth attendants instead of seeking services from accredited health facilities.

Speaking in an interview with Nile Post, Mwesigye said deliveries conducted outside formal health facilities often expose mothers and newborns to complications because emergency obstetric care and skilled medical personnel are not readily available.

"Many of the newborn deaths recorded in the Kigezi sub-region are linked to deliveries conducted outside formal health facilities, where emergency obstetric care is often unavailable," Mwesigye said.

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He explained that many traditional birth attendants refer mothers to health facilities only after complications have become severe, reducing the chances of saving both the mother and the baby.

"By the time these mothers reach health facilities, they are often in critical condition, making it difficult for medical personnel to save either the mother or the baby," he said.

Mwesigye said the government has invested in improving maternal and child healthcare services across the region, with health facilities equipped with skilled health workers, essential medicines, and modern equipment to handle both normal deliveries and emergency cases.

He questioned why some expectant mothers continue to use traditional birth attendants despite the availability of improved healthcare services at government facilities.

Mwesigye urged communities across Kigezi to embrace facility-based deliveries, saying increased use of health centres would help reduce maternal and newborn deaths while improving the wellbeing of mothers and children.