Namibia: Union Rejects On-Road Blood Donations for Truckers

The namibia Revolutionary Transport and Manufacturing Union has rejected plans for truck drivers to donate blood while on the road.

This is despite supporting a new agreement between the Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG) and the Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NamBTS) to boost voluntary donations in the transport sector.

The union says it will not allow truck drivers to donate blood while on the road.

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Naretu's sentiments follow the agreement, which aims to encourage truck drivers and broader transport operators to donate blood voluntarily to save lives.

"Donating blood is not something that should be done in a rush between deliveries. For this to be practical and safe, there must be clear protocols. Drivers need proper medical screening, time for adequate recovery, and the assurance that their schedules will be adjusted to allow for rest before they get back behind the wheel.

"We cannot compromise road safety or the health of the driver for the sake of a donation drive," union president Peterson Kambinda says.

He says the union supports the noble blood donation initiative, but adds it would not be practical for truck drivers to donate blood while on the road.

He says truck driving is a high-pressure job that requires maximum alertness and physical fitness.

Although they were not consulted prior to the agreement, the union is ready to engage with the WBCG and NamBTS for the smooth implementation of the blood donation programme, he says.

"The WBCG and NamBTS must work with us to coordinate these drives responsibly. We can help lobby for more donors and ensure that employers provide a supportive environment in which drivers can donate without interfering with their duties or safety," Kambinda says.

WBCG acting chief executive Edward Shivute yesterday told Desert FM all corridor drivers, irrespective of their nationality, will be able to voluntarily donate blood as long as they meet the eligibility criteria.

He said blood donation volunteers would undergo the mandatory medical screening as required by NamBTS.

"There will be a very strong sensitisation and awareness campaign to ensure the people we are targeting are aware of the eligibility for donating blood. We want to save lives by contributing to the adequate supply of blood to NamBTS, because now and then there's a shortage of blood.

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"We would encourage transport and logistics sector stakeholders to participate in this programme, as it's a twofold initiative that would encourage donors to live a healthy lifestyle. This is a very noble initiative, because, as much as the donors are giving blood to save lives, they too might need the same blood in the future," he said.

Transworld Cargo Namibia business development manager Fritz Kaufman says the company supports the initiative as it would help people in need.

"Donating blood is an unselfish act that we have been in support of for years and will continue. We also have our own blood donation programme, through which we internally encourage our staff to donate blood voluntarily on a regular basis," he says.

Through this agreement, the WBCG and NamBTS hope to advance health and wellness within Namibia's transport and logistics sector, as well as strengthen the country's voluntary blood donation programme.