Namibia: Fishrot Trial Postponed to October

The Fishrot fraud, corruption and racketeering case about the alleged unlawful allocation and use of Namibian fishing quotas has been postponed to 19 October.

Acting judge Marilize du Plessis postponed the case at the end of an appearance by the 10 individuals charged in the matter in the High Court at Windhoek Correctional Facility yesterday.

One of the accused, former attorney general and minister of justice Sacky Shanghala, informed Du Plessis that a decision has not been made yet on a petition by him to the Supreme Court.

In the petition, the Supreme Court is being asked to allow an appeal to be done against a ruling in which Du Plessis turned down an application for her to step down from the Fishrot case.

Shanghala also told Du Plessis yesterday a date has been set for the hearing of a pending civil application by him and some of his co-accused in the High Court.

That application, in which he, James Hatuikulipi, Pius Mwatelulo and Otneel Shuudifonya are asking the court to stop their prosecution until their request for a wide range of other court orders has been decided, is now scheduled to be heard on 15 September, Shanghala said.