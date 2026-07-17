Africa: Uber Agrees $15b Deal for Delivery Hero to Create Global Takeout Giant

Uber agreed to acquire Germany's Delivery Hero in a deal valuing the food delivery company at $14.8 billion, creating the world's largest food delivery platform outside China and expanding its reach to 99 markets.

The U.S. company is offering €41.50 per share, a premium of about 34% to Delivery Hero's three-month average share price. Uber, already Delivery Hero's largest shareholder, said the transaction requires acceptance from holders of at least 50% plus one share and is expected to close in the second half of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

The acquisition will almost double the number of countries where Uber operates both mobility and food delivery services. Together, the companies would have generated about $236 billion in gross merchandise value in 2025. Delivery Hero also brings about $42 billion in annual gross bookings and around 60 million monthly active users, strengthening Uber's position against rivals DoorDash and Just Eat.

To address competition concerns, Delivery Hero agreed to sell operations in 14 markets to U.S. investment firm SSW Partners for about €1.4 billion before the transaction closes. Prosus, which recently agreed to acquire Just Eat Takeaway, will also sell its nearly 17% stake in Delivery Hero as part of commitments made to European regulators.

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For Africa, the deal expands Uber's presence in markets where Delivery Hero operates through brands such as Glovo, Talabat and other regional platforms. While Uber already has a strong position in ride-hailing and food delivery in countries including South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria, the acquisition gives it greater exposure to North Africa and several French-speaking African markets where Delivery Hero has built a larger footprint.

Key Takeaways

The acquisition is the latest step in the global consolidation of the food delivery industry. During the pandemic, dozens of regional platforms expanded rapidly, but slower order growth, higher financing costs and pressure to improve profitability have pushed companies toward mergers instead of expansion. Uber previously acquired Postmates, DoorDash bought Wolt and Deliveroo, Just Eat merged with Takeaway.com, and Delivery Hero expanded through acquisitions including Glovo and foodpanda. The latest deal leaves Uber and DoorDash as the two dominant global players outside China. For African markets, the immediate impact is unlikely to be a major change in consumer pricing because the transaction still faces lengthy regulatory reviews. However, if approved, Uber would gain access to established logistics networks, merchants and customers across several new African countries without having to build operations from scratch. The company could also introduce more of its integrated ecosystem by combining ride-hailing, food delivery, grocery delivery and its Uber One subscription across a larger geographic footprint. Regulators will closely examine whether the merger reduces competition in markets where both companies already operate, making divestitures and operating commitments likely conditions for approval.