Sudan: The War the World Stopped Watching

guest column

There is an old saying in journalism: when the cameras leave, the suffering remains.

Today, nowhere is that truth more devastating than in Sudan.

The world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe is no longer making headlines. The television crews have packed up. The satellite trucks have moved on. International attention has shifted to newer crises, louder conflicts and geopolitical rivalries that dominate diplomatic agendas and news cycles.

Yet in Sudan, the dying has not stopped.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Children still wake to the sound of gunfire instead of birdsong. Mothers still walk for days searching for food that does not exist. Fathers still bury sons and daughters without graves, ceremonies or even the dignity of peace. Entire villages continue to disappear from the map, not because they never existed, but because no one remains alive to tell their stories.

Millions have been displaced. Millions more face starvation. Hospitals have become battlefields. Schools have become shelters. Hope itself has become a luxury.

And still, the world looks away.

History will ask uncomfortable questions about our generation. How did humanity allow the largest displacement crisis on Earth to become background noise? How did famine become routine? How did the suffering of millions become less urgent simply because another war captured more headlines?

The painful answer may be that compassion has become seasonal. Our attention follows cameras, not conscience.

As global powers become consumed by conflicts elsewhere, Sudan has slipped into the shadows. Diplomatic energy is invested where strategic interests are greatest. Military alliances command billions. Humanitarian appeals struggle to raise a fraction of what is needed simply to keep people alive.

Aid agencies continue to issue increasingly desperate warnings. The United Nations, the World Food Programme, UNICEF, Médecins Sans Frontières, the International Committee of the Red Cross and countless humanitarian organisations have repeatedly pleaded for emergency funding. They warn of catastrophic hunger, collapsing healthcare and an entire generation at risk.

Yet those appeals continue to go unanswered.

Every funding shortfall is measured not merely in dollars but in human lives.

Every delayed donation means another clinic closes.

Another child goes without food.

Another mother cannot find medicine.

Another family is forced onto an endless road of displacement.

The silence is deafening.

For Africa, however, this tragedy raises an even more uncomfortable question.

Where is the African Union?

The AU was established on the promise that African problems would increasingly find African solutions. It was built upon the principles of solidarity, collective responsibility and the conviction that no African nation would stand alone in moments of crisis.

Yet today, many Africans are asking whether the institution has become more effective at issuing communiqués than preventing catastrophes.

Statements have been made.

Meetings have been convened

Declarations have been issued.

But for the mother carrying a starving child across a scorched landscape, diplomatic language offers little comfort.

For the refugee sleeping beneath plastic sheeting, resolutions do not provide shelter.

For the child who has forgotten what peace sounds like, institutional procedures mean nothing.

Perception matters. Increasingly, the African Union risks appearing unable to stop one of the greatest human tragedies unfolding on its own continent. Whether fair or not, that perception weakens confidence in Africa’s premier continental institution and raises profound questions about its capacity to act decisively during moments of existential crisis.

But governments alone cannot carry this burden.

Africa today is home to extraordinary wealth.

Our continent has produced billionaires whose businesses span telecommunications, banking, mining, manufacturing, energy, technology and finance. African entrepreneurs are celebrated globally for building world-class enterprises. African philanthropists have transformed education, healthcare and entrepreneurship across many countries.

Their achievements deserve recognition.

Yet one cannot help but ask:

Where are Africa’s billionaires now?

Where are the emergency relief funds from our wealthiest citizens?

Where are the continent-wide campaigns to feed displaced families?

Where are the airlifts of medicine?

Where are the private humanitarian coalitions?

Where are the foundations mobilising every available resource to save African lives?

And where are Africa’s artists?

Where are the musicians whose songs have united nations, filled stadiums and inspired generations? Where are the actors, filmmakers, poets, writers, comedians and painters whose creativity has shaped our continent’s cultural identity?

Art has always been humanity’s conscience. Music has comforted nations in mourning, mobilised communities against injustice and raised billions for humanitarian causes across the world. From Live Aid to countless global charity concerts, history has shown that when artists lend their voices, the world listens.

So where is Africa’s chorus for Sudan?

Where are the continent-wide benefit concerts? The collaborative songs crossing borders and languages? The documentaries, films, poetry festivals and digital campaigns reminding us that millions of our own brothers and sisters are fighting not for prosperity, but simply for survival?

Imagine the impact if Africa’s biggest stars came together—not to compete on streaming charts, but to compete in compassion. Imagine if every major concert dedicated a moment to Sudan. Imagine if every award ceremony became a platform to raise awareness. Imagine if musicians from Lagos to Johannesburg, Nairobi to Dakar, Harare to Cairo, collaborated on a single anthem whose proceeds fed the hungry and healed the wounded.

The greatest masterpieces are not always painted on canvas or recorded in studios. Sometimes they are measured in lives saved, children fed and futures restored.

Africa’s creative community possesses one of the continent’s most powerful currencies: influence. Perhaps now is the moment to spend it where it matters most.

This is not an accusation.

It is an appeal.

History has shown us that philanthropy can reshape the course of human suffering. Across the world, private citizens have stepped into moments where governments and international institutions struggled to respond.

Africa’s wealth creators possess not only immense resources but immense influence.

If they choose to act collectively, they could help prevent one of the darkest chapters in modern African history from becoming even darker.

The measure of great wealth has never been the size of one’s fortune.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is the size of one’s humanity.

Future generations will not remember the quarterly earnings reports or stock market valuations of today’s business leaders.

They will remember whether those with the power to help chose to do so.

Sudan’s suffering is not someone else’s tragedy.

It is Africa’s tragedy.

It is humanity’s tragedy.

And every day that passes without sufficient action deepens a wound that may take generations to heal.

The world must not wait until mass graves become the only images shocking enough to regain attention.

Compassion should never depend upon camera crews.

Human dignity should never be determined by news cycles.

No child should have to die because the world became distracted.

Sudan is still bleeding.

Its people are still waiting.

The question is no longer whether they need our help.

The question is whether history will remember that we heard their cries—and chose silence.

-------------------

Daniel Makokera is a renowed media personality who has worked as journalist, television anchor, producer and conference presenter for over 20 years. Throughout his career as presenter and anchor, he has travelled widely across the continent and held exclusive interviews with some of Africa's most illustrious leaders. These include former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, former South African presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and presidents Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He currently is the CEO of Pamuzinda Productions based in South Africa.