Zimbabwe: 'Zimbabwe Is Not a Banana Republic'--Home Affairs Minister Warns Plotters of Planned July 31 Protests Over Constitutional Amendment

HOME Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe has issued a stern warning to individuals planning demonstrations on July 31 against the recently enacted Constitutional Amendment Number 3 Act (CAA3), declaring that security agencies are prepared to thwart any attempts to disrupt public order.

The planned protests have been spearheaded by opposition activists and constitutional advocates who argue that the amendment undermines democratic governance and weakens key constitutional safeguards.

Speaking to State media on the proposed demonstrations, Kazembe, who is also Zanu PF Mashonaland Central Chairman, dismissed the protest plans as wishful thinking and insisted that Zimbabwe's law enforcement agencies would not tolerate any unlawful activity.

"This is a country with laws. This is a country with law enforcement agencies. I can assure you that nothing of that sort will happen, law enforcement agents will be ready and waiting," said Kazembe.

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"Like I said, this is not a banana republic, this is a peaceful country with laws. People spoke, they were happy, things were done constitutionally. So, that's being excitable for someone to think of doing anything silly on the 31st."

The minister further warned that authorities were prepared to deal decisively with any attempts to disturb peace.

"People are allowed to dream, they can dream on but as a country we are ready to deal with any mischief. There are law enforcement agents ready and willing to deal with any mischief. So, people can dream on, on social media, they can do whatever they want on social media but in this country, I can assure you, this is a peaceful country and there will be peace and tranquility come July 31," he said.

The remarks come amid growing political tensions following President Emmerson Mnangagwa's signing into law of CAA3, one of the most contentious constitutional changes since the adoption of Zimbabwe's 2013 Constitution, which postpones 2028 elections and extends his term in office to 2030. The law also extends the life of Parliament and councils with an additional two years.

The amendment also introduces significant changes to the governance architecture of the country. Among its key provisions is the removal of the requirement for public interviews in the appointment of senior judges, including the Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice and Judge President of the High Court. Under the new arrangement, the President now appoints these senior judicial officers from a list submitted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

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The law also grants the President authority to appoint judges of the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court beyond the retirement age of 70 through annual contract extensions after consultation with the JSC.

Supporters of the amendment argue that the changes will improve efficiency in government operations, strengthen institutional stability and eliminate costly elections.

However, critics contend that CAA3 significantly expands presidential powers while weakening constitutional checks and balances. Opposition parties, legal experts, civil society organisations and constitutional watchdogs have argued that the amendment erodes judicial independence by increasing executive influence over the appointment and tenure of senior judges.

Several opposition groups and activists have cited these concerns as the basis for calls to stage demonstrations on July 31, insisting that the amendment represents a departure from the spirit of the 2013 Constitution, which was adopted following an extensive national consultation process.

The planned protests are shaping up to be the first major public test of sentiment following the enactment of the bill, with authorities maintaining that any demonstrations must comply with the law and warning against actions they say could threaten public order.

With both government and opposition hardening their positions, attention is now turning to July 31, a date that could further expose the deep political divisions surrounding one of Zimbabwe's most controversial constitutional reforms in recent years.