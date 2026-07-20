Zimbabwe: Highlanders Ends Scottland FC's 12-Match Unbeaten Run

20 July 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

BENJAMIN Adeugun's 25th minute strike was all Highlanders needed to hand log leaders Scottland FC a 1-0 defeat Sunday afternoon in a league match played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

The result saw Scottland FC recording its second defeat of the season, as well as ending their 12-match unbeaten streak.

So important was the win that it saw Highlanders moving up to sixth position on the log, 12 behind Scottland FC.

Coach Norman Mapeza, however, admitted that Highlanders was the better side on the day, and he knew a defeat would one day come.

"I knew this day would come, Highlanders played well today and they deserved to win.

"For us all we need is to go back and work on ourselves and try to come back better in our next match," said Mapeza.

Despite the loss, Scottland FC maintained its seven-point lead on top of the log as second place occupiers Hardrock lost 2-1 to bottom placed Triangle at Chahwanda Stadium in Kwekwe.

The result saw Triangle new coach Genesis Mangombe winning his first match since his appointment a fortnight ago.

Elsewhere at Rufaro Stadium in the capital, Dynamos played a 0-0 draw against Simba Bhora.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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