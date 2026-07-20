Rwanda: Thousands Flock to Kigali Fan Zones As Spain Clinch 2026 World Cup Title

20 July 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Sam Ngendahimana

Football fever swept across Kigali as thousands of fans gathered at fan zones throughout the city to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

Jubilant Spain supporters erupted in celebration when Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute of extra time, sealing a dramatic 1-0 victory for Spain.

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, before a crowd of 80,663 spectators to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy.

In the United States, President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino joined Spain's players and coaching staff for a celebratory group photograph following the team's World Cup triumph on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

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