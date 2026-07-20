Namibia: Six Children Out of School After Family Breadwinner Dies

A Windhoek grandmother is struggling to care for six grandchildren who have dropped out of school after the death of her daughter, the family's breadwinner, in 2024.

Secilia Gawanas (58) tells The Namibian that life became difficult after she became the caretaker of her six grandchildren, two daughters and her mother (82), after her other daughter, Jobobeth Gawanas, died.

"After my daughter died, everything became difficult because she was the one who was helping the family. Now I carry the responsibility of taking care of the children and my mother," she says.

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Gawanas says she does not get any pension grant because she is not yet 60. She says she survives through temporary domestic work, earning money only on days when she finds houses to clean.

"I do not have fixed houses where I go and clean. Sometimes, I go there and the house owners are not around. I only get paid when there's work to do, it's not a salary that comes every month," she says.

The six children under Gawanas' care include her late daughter's two children and her sick and unemployed daughter's four children.

She says the little income she receives supports the household.

The children have been out of school due to financial struggles after the death of Jobobeth, who was also a domestic worker at Swakopmund.

Gawanas says it hurts that the children are missing out on their education, particularly her granddaughter Grace Gawanas (15) and her youngest daughter Maagte Gawanas (16).

"It hurts me because I want to see my grandchildren and my youngest daughter in school. They need education, my dream is for them to go back to school because they have been out of school for some time," she says.

She says the family has also been without electricity and water for about three years due to an outstanding municipal bill of N$79 000.

Gawanas says the lack of water has become one of the biggest struggles for the household, as she and her grandchildren have to walk to collect water.

She says she sometimes has to pay people for water because the family has no other option. "I have to look for money to buy water, and I pay N$30 or even N$50 just to get water," she says.

Despite her struggles, Gawanas continues trying to find solutions for the children.

"I do not have a choice, every day I have to wake up and see where I can get help because these children depend on me," Gawanas says.

She is appealing for assistance with school placement, clothing, shoes and basic household needs to help the children to go back to school.

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Social justice academic John Nakuta says the family's situation reflects broader shortcomings in Namibia's social protection system.

He describes their circumstances as deeply distressing yet tragically common, saying poverty is a human rights issue.

"When children are unable to attend school because of financial hardship, their right to education is violated. A lack of access to water and electricity also compromises their rights to health, dignity and life," he says.

Nakuta says the N$600 conditional basic income grant is inadequate for large households.

"A family of nine sharing N$600 is less than N$2.30 per person per day. That is not enough to cover even basic needs," he says.

He calls on the government to strengthen social protection measures, including expanding support for vulnerable families.

Clinical psychologist Dr Shaun Whittaker says the family's situation highlights the intersection between mental health, public health and social protection.

"This is not just a social issue, it is a public health emergency," he says.

Whittaker says the government should provide immediate support, including food assistance, income support for the grandmother, access to healthcare, and grief and trauma counselling for the children.

"Losing a parent is one of the youngest predictors of long-term metal health challenges. Grief counselling and school reintegration are essential to help these children recover," he says.