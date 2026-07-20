Rwanda: A Closer Look At Local Government Structure Ahead of 2026 Elections

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) is preparing for Rwanda's 2026 local government elections, which are expected to take place at the end of the year after the approval of the electoral calendar.

The elections will determine leaders of decentralised administrative entities, beginning at the village level and progressing through the cell, sector and district levels.

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Alongside local government leaders, elections will also be held for the Executive Committees of the National Women's Council, the National Youth Council and the National Council of Persons with Disabilities.

These councils will elect their leaders from the grassroots level up to the national level.

In this article, The New Times takes a look at local government structure waiting for elections.

Village level structure

The elections begin at the village level, where residents aged 18 and above who are eligible to vote elect the Village Executive Committee.

This committee consists of five members. These include the village leader, an official responsible for security and immigration, another official in charge of social welfare and community development, a person responsible for information dissemination and civic education, and an official in charge of development.

Residents also elect a Village Advisory Council made up of representatives from different community groups.

These include representatives of the National Youth Council, elected by young people aged between 16 and 30 years; representatives of the National Women's Council, elected by women living in the Village; agriculture and livestock extension advisors where applicable; community health workers; Family Evening Committee members; and two representatives of the private sector chosen by fellow residents.

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Once formed, the Advisory Council elects its Bureau, consisting of a President, Vice President and Secretary.

Village residents also elect one general councillor to represent the Village in the Cell Advisory Council, together with two female candidates from whom women councillors are selected to ensure that women occupy at least 30 per cent of the Advisory Council membership.

Cell level elections

At the Cell level, elections establish the Cell Advisory Council. Its members include one general councillor from each Village, women councillors making up at least 30 per cent of the council, the Coordinators of the National Women's Council, National Youth Council and National Council of Persons with Disabilities at Cell level, a representative of nursery school heads, a representative of primary school teachers and a representative of the private sector.

The general councillors and women councillors are elected through local electoral processes involving eligible voters, while representatives of specialised groups are elected by members of their respective constituencies.

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The Cell level also elects one general councillor to represent the Cell in the Sector Advisory Council.

Sector level elections

The Sector Advisory Council includes representatives elected from the Cell level together with members representing various community institutions and interest groups.

Members include one councillor from each Cell, elected by members of Cell Advisory Councils; members of the Bureau of the National Youth Council at Sector level; the Coordinators of the National Women's Council and National Council of Persons with Disabilities at Sector level; women representatives making up at least 30 per cent of the council membership; and members of the Executive Committee of the National Women's Council at Sector level.

Other members represent heads of primary schools, heads of secondary schools, non-governmental organisations operating in the Sector, the private sector, and health institutions such as hospitals, health centres and clinics.

Representatives of women, youth and persons with disabilities are elected by members of their respective groups, while education, health and other institutional representatives are chosen by leaders and staff of those institutions.

District level elections

At the District level, elections are held for both the District Advisory Council and the District Executive Committee.

The District Advisory Council consists of 17 members. These include eight general councillors elected at District level, five women councillors representing at least 30 percent of the council membership, the Coordinators of the National Youth Council, National Women's Council and National Council of Persons with Disabilities at District level, and the President of the Private Sector Federation at District level.

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The eight general councillors are elected by an electoral college comprising members of Cell Advisory Council Bureaux, members of Sector Advisory Councils, Executive Committee members of the National Women's Council, National Youth Council and National Council of Persons with Disabilities at District level, and members of the District Private Sector Federation Committee.

The five women councillors are elected by another electoral college consisting of members of Sector Advisory Councils, Executive Committees of the National Women's Council at Sector level, and the District Executive Committee of the National Women's Council.

The District Executive Committee consists of three elected leaders: the District Mayor, the Deputy Mayor in charge of Economic Development and the Deputy Mayor in charge of Social Affairs.

These leaders are elected by an electoral college that includes members of Cell Advisory Council Bureaux, Sector Advisory Councils, the District Advisory Council, Executive Committees of the National Women's Council, National Youth Council and National Council of Persons with Disabilities at District level, as well as the Executive Committee of the District Private Sector Federation.

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Elections for National Councils

The elections also cover leadership of three national councils representing women, youth and persons with disabilities.

The Executive Committees of the National Women's Council and the National Council of Persons with Disabilities each consist of seven members: the Coordinator, Deputy Coordinator, Secretary, Economic Affairs Officer, Social Affairs Officer, Good Governance Officer and Legal Affairs Officer.

The National Youth Council Executive Committee has nine members. In addition to the Coordinator, Deputy Coordinator, Secretary, Economic Affairs Officer, Social Affairs Officer and Good Governance and Legal Affairs Officer, it includes a Communication and Cooperation Officer, a representative of students in higher learning institutions and universities, and, where applicable, a representative of secondary school students.

The National Women's Council elects its Executive Committee from the Village level through to the national level.

The National Youth Council conducts elections from the Village level but does not elect Executive Committees at the Province and City of Kigali levels.

Meanwhile, the National Council of Persons with Disabilities elects its Executive Committee from the Cell level up to the national level.