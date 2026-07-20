Somalia, UK Deepen Military Ties in Mogadishu Talks

Somali National Army (SNA) Commander Brigadier General Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud met with Colonel Andy Seddon, Commander of United Kingdom Operations in Somalia, in Mogadishu this week to discuss strengthening defence, security and military cooperation between the two nations. The talks focused on advancing bilateral military relations and reaffirmed joint efforts to support the training and development of Somali forces. The meeting comes as Somalia continues its offensive against al-Shabaab militants while working to rebuild its security institutions.

The discussion is the latest in a series of high-level engagements Mogadishu has held with foreign partners in recent months, as Somalia races to professionalize its armed forces ahead of the planned handover of security responsibilities from African Union troops to national forces. With Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United States all recently expanding defence cooperation with Somalia, London's continued engagement underscores the competitive landscape of international security partnerships shaping the country's fight against extremism.

General Mohamud stressed the importance of reinforcing what he described as a longstanding historical relationship between Somalia and the UK, noting that close cooperation would play a key role in building the capacity of Somali forces.

For his part, Colonel Seddon confirmed that the UK remains committed to sustaining its support for Somalia, particularly in the areas of security, stability and improving the capability of the Somali National Army.

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According to a statement from UK officials cited in local reporting, London's assistance has centred on training programmes and institutional support for Somali security forces in recent years.

Britain has been among Somalia's principal security partners for over a decade, providing training, mentoring and logistical support to the SNA as part of a broader Western-backed effort to stabilize the country. The UK also contributes personnel to international missions operating alongside Somali forces.

Officials on both sides described Thursday's meeting as part of ongoing efforts to reinforce the security and defence partnership between Mogadishu and London, at a time when Somalia is simultaneously battling militant groups and working to rebuild its security architecture from the ground up.

No timeline was given for specific new UK commitments following the meeting.