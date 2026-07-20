South Africa: Doctors Under Fire Over Sick Notes At Madlanga Inquiry

The Madlanga Commission has questioned medical certificates submitted by several key witnesses after hearings were delayed and one witness was reportedly seen shopping while booked off sick.

The Health Professions Council of South Africa says only a small number of complaints involve medical certificates, but doctors who abuse the system can face disciplinary action.

Medical organisations have defended the integrity of South Africa's doctors after the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry raised concerns about medical certificates used by witnesses who failed to appear before the commission.

The commission is investigating allegations of interference, corruption and political influence within the South African Police Service and other law enforcement agencies.

In recent weeks, several important witnesses have missed their scheduled appearances after submitting medical certificates.

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One of them was the head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, Andrea Johnson.

Her testimony was postponed after the commission was told she had been rushed to hospital.

But Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga questioned the medical certificate that was submitted.

"I notice that this is one of those medical certificates... that give no information whatsoever," Madlanga said.

The commission also heard claims that businessman Suliman Carrim, who also submitted a medical certificate, was later seen at a shopping centre in the Western Cape while he was supposedly too ill to appear.

Other witnesses who have submitted medical certificates include alleged political fixer Brown Mogotsi and Crime Intelligence official Feroz Khan.

The commission has warned that if necessary it may subpoena doctors to explain the medical certificates they issued.

The Health Professions Council of South Africa, which regulates doctors and other healthcare professionals, says concerns about questionable medical certificates are not new.

Council spokesperson Priscilla Sekhonyana said only a small percentage of complaints received each year involve medical certificates.

The council's latest annual report shows it received 2,255 complaints during the 2024 to 2025 financial year.

Only 31 of those complaints, about 1.4%, related to medical certificates.

Sekhonyana said the overwhelming majority of doctors act professionally and follow the ethical rules set by the council.

She said the council investigates every complaint of unethical conduct and can discipline practitioners found guilty of misconduct.

South African Medical Association chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa said doctors were concerned whenever their profession was brought into disrepute.

"It is a serious matter that we do not take lightly," he said.

"We know the majority of doctors in South Africa do their work professionally and ethically."

Health Professions Council executive David Mametja said a doctor may only issue a medical certificate after properly examining a patient and making a medical diagnosis.

He said every certificate should include the doctor's registration number so employers, courts and other organisations can verify that it was issued by a registered healthcare professional.

Mametja said employers and other recipients may reject a medical certificate if they have valid reasons to question it.

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However, he stressed that medical information belongs to the patient and doctors cannot disclose confidential details without the patient's consent, unless ordered to do so by a court or another lawful authority.

The council also confirmed that registered healthcare practitioners must comply with lawful subpoenas if they are called to testify before commissions of inquiry or in court.

The South African Medical Association Trade Union also backed the protection of patient confidentiality.

Union president Dr Tshilidzi Sadiki said doctors must cooperate with legal processes while protecting patients' privacy as far as the law allows.

He said maintaining trust between doctors and patients remains essential, even when medical certificates become part of legal proceedings.