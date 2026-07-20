Rwanda: Meat Prices Disrupted Amid Rift Valley Fever Outbreak

George Gatarayiha, a cattle trader, used to purchase between 20 and 30 cows every week from Eastern Province and supply them to abattoirs in Kigali.However, the business has temporarily come to a halt following restrictions on the movement of cattle, sheep and goats due to the outbreak of Rift Valley fever.

ALSO READ: Rwanda tackles RVF using 'One Health' approach

Rift Valley fever is a severe viral zoonotic disease transmitted by mosquitoes and blood-feeding flies. It affects domestic ruminants and humans.

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Gatarayiha told The New Times that the outbreak has resulted in significant losses across the livestock value chain.

"Besides trading cattle, I also own a farm in Kayonza District. Around 10 of my cows died before I realised it was due to Rift Valley fever. I had bought each cow for between Rwf800,000 and Rwf900,000 to rear on my farm. When a cow dies, it has to be buried. It is a total loss," he said.

In addition to the death of the cattle, the suspension of supplies to Kigali is another loss.

"If I normally make a profit of Rwf10,000 per cow on 30 cows per week supplied to Kigali abattoirs, that is a loss of Rwf300,000 every week," he said.

ALSO READ: Eastern Province on alert as Rift Valley Fever kills over 100 cows in Ngoma District

Meanwhile, farmers have adopted preventive measures in line with guidelines issued by the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB).

"Our livestock have been vaccinated free of charge. We also received chemicals to spray the animals twice a week. Whenever we notice suspected signs of the disease in cows, goats or sheep, we call veterinarians, who collect blood samples for testing," said Jackline Murekatete, a farmer from Eastern Province.

Impact on meat prices

Restrictions on the movement of cattle, goats and sheep have reduced livestock supplies to abattoirs across the country, disrupting meat prices.

Olivier Mbabazi, Head of Veterinary Services at Saban Abattoir in Nyabugogo, Kigali, said the facility is currently receiving only between 70 and 80 cows per day, compared to about 150 before the outbreak.

"Currently, we have gone four days without receiving any goats or sheep," he said.

"The cattle traders supplying livestock to our abattoir increased their prices, and this has affected market prices," he explained.

ALSO READ: What's behind soaring meat prices?

According to Mbabazi, the wholesale price of beef rose from between Rwf6,000 and Rwf6,500 per kilogramme to Rwf8,500 and above at the beginning of the outbreak. However, he noted that they have since gone low as a result of a decline in consumer demand.

"Wholesale prices at the abattoir have returned to their pre-outbreak levels of between Rwf6,000 and Rwf6,500 per kilogramme. The number of customers declined. They may have been discouraged either by the high prices or concerns about beef safety," he said.

He explained that meat should not remain in cold storage for more than 48 hours after slaughter before being sold to retailers.

"This meant wholesalers feared making losses as the number of buyers declined, so they reduced their prices," he noted.

Mbabazi added that at least 12 inspections are carried out on meat at the abattoir to ensure it is safe for consumption.

A mini-survey by The New Times in Nyabugogo, Kimironko, Gatenga, and the central business district, found that beef prices have begun to decline.

At Nyarugenge Market, boneless beef was selling for between Rwf11,500 and Rwf12,000 per kilogramme, while beef with bones was selling for around Rwf9,500 per kilogramme.

At the peak of the price surge, boneless beef was selling for Rwf13,000 or more per kilogramme.

In Kimironko, Richard Kalisa, a meat trader, said that bony beef had earlier risen to Rwf10,000 per kilogramme, while boneless beef had exceeded Rwf11,000 per kilogramme. However, observations at the market showed that some traders had already begun reducing their prices.

Norbert Byingiro, a meat trader at Kimironko Market, said beef prices were beginning to ease. He is now selling bony beef at Rwf8,000 per kilogramme, down from Rwf10,000, while boneless beef has fallen to Rwf10,000 per kilogramme from Rwf12,000.

According to eSoko, the national electronic agricultural market information system, boneless beef was selling at its lowest price of Rwf7,000 per kilogramme at Matimba Market in Nyagatare District and Muhondo Market in Gakenke District.

The highest price, Rwf12,000 per kilogramme, was recorded at Nyarugenge Modern Market on July 15.

Meanwhile, many consumers have shifted to chicken and fish.

The price of chicken increased from between Rwf4,500 and Rwf5,000 per kilogramme to between Rwf5,700 and Rwf6,000.

Fish prices also rose from around Rwf4,000 to more than Rwf5,000 per kilogramme, according to Byingiro.

Government interventions to control Rift Valley fever

On June 26, RAB placed cattle, goats and sheep under quarantine in six districts following an outbreak of Rift Valley fever.

The initially affected districts were Rulindo, Burera, Gicumbi, Kirehe, Kayonza and Rwamagana.

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The quarantine was later extended to the entire Eastern Province and several districts in Northern Province.

Livestock supplies are now coming mainly from Western and Southern provinces after the animals test negative for the disease.

RAB directed district authorities to strengthen disease control by ensuring the immediate reporting of any animal suspected of infection or showing symptoms of Rift Valley fever.

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The symptoms include high fever, weakness and bleeding from any body opening, particularly the nose.

Under the quarantine measures, all cattle, goats and sheep in the affected districts must remain where they are being raised, and no animals are allowed to move from one area to another during the quarantine period.

In addition, all cattle, goats and sheep must be vaccinated against Rift Valley fever within seven days.

Livestock farmers have also been urged to spray their animals with insecticides at least twice a week to kill mosquitoes that spread the virus.

RAB also announced that the slaughter of cattle, goats and sheep has been suspended in the affected districts until further assessments confirm that it is safe to resume.

Speaking in Parliament earlier this mont, the Minister of Health, Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, told lawmakers that disease control measures had been intensified.

"We realised that both livestock and humans were affected. We are controlling the disease, and all the necessary materials are available. Livestock are being vaccinated and sprayed to kill mosquitoes. We hope the disease will be contained soon. The issue is affecting the region," he said.