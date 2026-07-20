Egypt Pledges to Fast-Track Joint Strategic Projects

Dar es Salaam — EGYPTIAN President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has pledged to accelerate the implementation of a series of joint economic projects with Tanzania as the two countries seek to deepen trade, investment and regional connectivity.

President El-Sisi expressed the commitment yesterday after holding bilateral talks with his host, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, at the State House in Dar es Salaam during his one-day state visit.

He said the discussions focused on translating the long-standing political and diplomatic ties between Tanzania and Egypt into tangible economic cooperation that would accelerate trade, investment and infrastructure development.

"My meeting today with Her Excellency President Samia Suluhu Hassan was an opportunity to exchange views on ways to bring about a qualitative shift in bilateral cooperation in order to achieve mutual benefit and support joint development, especially by advancing all aspects of economic cooperation, including increasing trade and encouraging investment between our two countries," President El-Sisi said.

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As part of that vision, he expressed Egypt's readiness to participate in the expansion and modernisation of the Port of Dar es Salaam, describing it as a strategic gateway capable of serving not only Tanzania but also neighbouring countries.

He said the project should be implemented within a broader regional logistics framework to strengthen East Africa's connectivity and facilitate regional trade.

To complement the port expansion, President El-Sisi proposed the establishment of a direct maritime shipping route linking Egypt's Safaga Port and the Port of Dar es Salaam.

He said the sea link would reduce transport costs and transit time while enhancing the movement of goods between North and East Africa.

The Egyptian leader also proposed the development of a multimodal transport corridor connecting Cairo and Dar es Salaam through an integrated network of transport and logistics infrastructure to improve regional connectivity and facilitate cargo movement across the continent.

President El-Sisi said the two leaders also discussed launching joint agricultural projects to transform suitable land into productive farmland.

He said the initiative would strengthen food security in both countries by increasing the production of strategic crops before expanding to serve export markets.

Beyond the proposed projects, President El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to supporting Tanzania's development agenda by building on the success of Egyptian companies that constructed the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project.

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He said the experience gained from the landmark project had demonstrated the capacity of Egyptian firms to undertake more strategic infrastructure projects in Tanzania.

"I have directed Egyptian institutions and companies to intensify the transfer of expertise, provide technical support and expand training programmes aimed at building the capacities of Tanzanian professionals across various sectors," he said.

President El-Sisi said the two countries would also strengthen cooperation in construction, roads, electricity, energy, agriculture, irrigation, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, while encouraging greater private sector participation to unlock new investment opportunities.

The bilateral talks also covered regional and international issues, including developments in the Middle East, the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.

President El-Sisi commended Tanzania's role in promoting dialogue and cooperation among Nile Basin countries, with the two leaders agreeing to maintain close consultations on regional and international matters of mutual interest.