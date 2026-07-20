Kenya: Broad-Based Leaders Rally Western Kenya Behind Ruto Ahead of 2027

Budalangi — Senior leaders allied to the broad-based government have intensified campaigns to consolidate political support for President William Ruto in Western Kenya, urging residents to back his re-election bid in 2027 while promising continued development in the region.

The delegation, led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula alongside presidential aide Farouk Kibet, Busia Senator David Wakoli and other leaders, held a series of grassroots economic empowerment programmes in Budalangi, Busia County, as well as Mumias East and Lugari constituencies in Kakamega County.

Speaking in Budalangi, Farouk Kibet called on security agencies to accord boda boda operators equal protection, saying the sector contributes significantly to the country's economy through taxes.

He argued that riders deserve the same level of security and government support as other taxpayers.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Kibet also appealed to residents of Western Kenya to rally behind President William Ruto's second-term bid, saying the region would be strategically positioned to produce a future president after Ruto completes his tenure.

Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe attributed the revival of the sugar industry to reforms introduced by the Kenya Kwanza administration, saying the gains should motivate the region to support the President's re-election.

Wangwe urged residents to first secure Ruto's second term before pursuing the region's own presidential ambitions.

Nambale MP Geoffrey Mulanya said Busia leaders had resolved to work with the government, arguing that years spent in the opposition had denied the county key development opportunities.

Taveta MP John Bwire praised the administration for what he termed as equitable distribution of national resources and appealed for unity, urging Kenyans to reject divisive politics.

Kitutu Chache North MP Japheth Nyakundi commended Western Kenya residents for embracing what he described as a development-focused agenda instead of political rhetoric.