Kenya: Senate Backs Thika's Elevation to City Status in Major Milestone for Kiambu

19 July 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Thika is on the verge of making history after the Senate's Standing Committee on Devolution endorsed its bid for city status, paving the way for the Kiambu municipality to become Kenya's sixth city and the first urban centre in the Mount Kenya region to attain the designation.

The committee's recommendation marks a significant milestone in the town's long-standing quest for elevation, following an extensive evaluation that found Thika had fulfilled the constitutional and statutory thresholds required for conferment of city status.

In its report, the committee said the municipality demonstrated sufficient institutional capacity and urban development indicators to warrant the upgrade, citing its established infrastructure, public utilities, economic potential and the availability of critical social services.

Before arriving at its recommendation, senators undertook a comprehensive due diligence exercise that included scrutinising documentation submitted by the Kiambu County Government, engaging residents and other stakeholders through public participation forums, and carrying out an on-the-ground inspection of the municipality.

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The assessment also involved validating demographic and revenue statistics while examining the state of key infrastructure, including the road network, health facilities, water supply systems and sewerage services, to determine whether the municipality could sustainably function as a city.

The endorsement now moves Thika a step closer to joining Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and Eldoret among Kenya's cities, subject to the remaining legal and administrative processes required for the conferment of city status.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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