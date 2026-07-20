Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Calls for Collective Effort in Building Zimbabwe

19 July 2026
263Chat (Harare)

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to take an active role in the country's development, urging citizens to contribute to nation-building from the grassroots level.

Addressing Johanne Marange congregants during the church's Passover gathering in Mafararikwa yesterday, Mnangagwa said the country's progress depends on the collective efforts of every Zimbabwean.

"Let us all be front runners in building the Zimbabwe we all want, household by household, village by village, ward by ward and district by district," he said.

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Mnangagwa reiterated his oft-repeated message that Zimbabwe's future lies in the hands of its people, saying, "Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo; ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo."

He encouraged communities to participate in local development initiatives including constructing roads, schools and health facilities while maximising the country's agricultural and mineral resources to drive economic growth.

"Let us all take part in the construction of our roads, schools and health centres. Let us till our God-given land to produce the food we eat and also mine our resources to develop and modernise our country," he said.

He also reaffirmed his government's commitment to inclusive development under the Second Republic.

"Under our ZANU PF-led Government, no one and no place will be left behind," he said.

Mnangagwa commended Manicaland Province for its growing contribution to the national economy, noting that it is now ranked fifth in terms of its contribution to Zimbabwe's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

"I commend Manicaland Province for the successes you are registering across all sectors. The province is now ranked number five in terms of its contribution to the overall national GDP," he said.

His remarks highlighted the government's continued emphasis on community-driven development, economic productivity and inclusive growth as key pillars of the country's national development agenda.

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