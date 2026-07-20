Ethiopia: Corridor Dev't Transforms Addis Into Major Tourism Destination, Helps Host Over 221 International Conferences

Addis Ababa — Addis Ababa's ongoing corridor development has transformed the Ethiopian capital from primarily a transit point into an increasingly attractive standalone tourism destination.

According to the Addis Ababa Tourism Commission (AATC), also highlighted the strong growth of conference tourism, noting that Addis Ababa hosted more than 221 international conferences during the concluded fiscal year.

The figure is up from more than 150 international conferences recorded in the 2024/25 Ethiopian fiscal year.

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The development is also enhancing the city's global competitiveness and strengthening its position as a major destination for international conferences and business tourism, the Commission revealed.

AATC Commissioner, Hunde Kebede made the remarks on Saturday during the Addis Ababa City Administration's comprehensive fiscal year performance review.

Presenting the latest performance of the tourism sector, the Commissioner said tourism has become a strategic priority under the city's ongoing economic reform agenda and is increasingly emerging as a major driver of economic growth.

He attributed the sector's progress to sustained efforts to address longstanding infrastructure bottlenecks, combined with supportive policies and major investments in urban development.

According to Hunde, infrastructure developed under the Corridor Development Project has significantly enhanced Addis Ababa's appeal and functionality as a tourism destination.

The expansion of pedestrian walkways and bicycle lanes, the modernization of public spaces and squares, and other urban improvements have helped transform the city's image and visitor experience, he said.

These developments are gradually positioning Addis Ababa as more than a stopover for travelers, enabling it to attract visitors who choose the capital as a destination in its own right.

He said continued investments in public spaces, visitor services and tourism infrastructure are producing measurable improvements across the sector and making the city increasingly attractive to both international business travelers and leisure tourists.

The transformation of Addis Ababa forms part of Ethiopia's broader effort to modernize its urban centers and diversify the national economy by strengthening sectors beyond traditional sources of growth.

Through major infrastructure initiatives, including the Corridor Development Project, the government is seeking to reinforce Addis Ababa's role as a leading center for tourism, international diplomacy, conferences and investment.

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Opening the performance review session, Addis Ababa City Mayor Adanech Abiebie said the multi-day evaluation would assess the city administration's achievements against the targets set for the current fiscal year.

The review will also examine progress toward implementing the city's broader five-year strategic plan.