Kenya: Kindiki Drops 'Fireman' Swagger After Ol Kalou Loss, Preaches Humility

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Sunday appeared to strike a noticeably softer tone as he addressed worshippers at the ACK Diocese of Embu's 36th Anniversary Thanksgiving service at Kigari Teachers Training College, days after UDA's defeat in the Ol Kalou by-election.

The Deputy President, who has often branded himself the government's "fireman" because of his aggressive defence of President William Ruto's administration, instead delivered a message centred on humility, patience and faith.

His remarks come at a time when political debate has intensified over his future in the Kenya Kwanza alliance, with some political observers questioning whether President William Ruto will retain him as his running mate in the 2027 General Election following UDA's by-election loss to the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

Without directly referring to the Ol Kalou by-election, Kindiki cautioned against arrogance in politics, saying power ultimately belongs to God.

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"There are people we see speaking with pride that starts here and stretches all the way to the Indian Ocean. Pride that starts here and goes to the Atlantic Ocean. This world belongs to no one; the owner is Almighty God. Relax, relax," Kindiki told the congregation.

The Deputy President reminded supporters that he had witnessed many political ups and downs during his more than two decades in politics.

He recalled the 2013 General Election when many believed William Ruto and Uhuru Kenyatta would not win because both were facing cases at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

"Many people told us, 'You are finished.' But God surprised everybody. Those who were beating their chests were humbled, and Kenyans elected them," he said.

Kindiki also appeared to downplay the significance of current political battles, insisting that leaders will ultimately be judged by their performance rather than political rhetoric.

"What will save a President, what will save a Deputy President, what will save a Governor, MPs and all leaders is the work they have done for the citizens, not the noise they have made."

"Is anyone going to be saved by noise? Is anyone going to be saved by the number of people they have insulted? It's not possible, so relax."

The remarks marked a departure from the combative style that has earned him the "fireman" nickname in recent months.

Kindiki also urged leaders and residents of the Mt Kenya region not to allow politics to divide them.

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"I don't want this community of ours to be divided. We are one people. We have a long history together, and nothing should separate us."

He maintained confidence that the Kenya Kwanza administration would weather the current political turbulence.

"God humbles the proud and raises those who are humble. There is no problem at all. Kenya is our home and we must protect it, love it and live in peace."