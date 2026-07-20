Ethiopia: EU Foreign Policy Chief Confident Ethiopia's National Dialogue Will Deliver Concrete Results

Addis Ababa — The European Union has welcomed the ongoing Ethiopia's main National Dialogue conference as a potentially transformative process capable of advancing lasting peace, national reconciliation and stability.

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, praised the dialogue as an inclusive, grassroots-driven initiative that brings together Ethiopians from diverse backgrounds to address the country's most difficult challenges.

Speaking to the Ethiopian News Agency during her visit to Ethiopia, Kallas said she was impressed by the scale and inclusiveness of the historic National Dialogue Conference, which she visited.

"I had the possibility to visit the National Dialogue, and it is really impressive," she said.

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She described the process as a grassroots approach in which teachers from villages and people from different walks of life come together to discuss critical issues, including peace, reconciliation and the achievement of lasting security.

"I think this approach is really a good approach, and I hope that it comes to concrete results," Kallas added.

The EU foreign policy chief expressed hope that the dialogue would translate into tangible outcomes capable of strengthening peace, reconciliation and national unity in Ethiopia.

Kallas also underscored Ethiopia's strategic importance to peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, describing the country as a key regional actor because of its large population and geopolitical significance.

"Ethiopia plays a key role, considering it is the second most populous country in Africa and a very important player in the Horn of Africa," she said.

She emphasized that peace and stability in Africa are also of strategic importance to Europe.

The crises in neighboring regions can eventually have consequences far beyond their immediate borders, Kallas warned.

"Our neighbors' problems today are our problems tomorrow," Kallas said.

The EU official further reaffirmed the bloc's support for regional peace efforts, including initiatives aimed at advancing a civilian-led political process in Sudan.

She also highlighted Ethiopia's potential role in contributing to stability in neighboring countries, particularly Sudan and Somalia.

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"Looking at the Horn of Africa, I think the stability that Ethiopia can bring also to Sudan, for example, or Somalia for that matter," Kallas said, adding that Ethiopia has an opportunity to contribute to stability across the region.

Kallas also highlighted the wider strategic importance of the Horn of Africa to global trade and maritime security, reaffirming the European Union's commitment to supporting efforts to strengthen security in the Red Sea and along the Somali coast.

She described Africa as a vital partner for the European Union and said the bloc is seeking to deepen cooperation through investment, job creation and sustainable economic development based on what she called a "partnership of equals."

"We are offering investments to Ethiopia and Africa generally so that there would be jobs and growth," she said, stressing that expanded economic opportunities and greater stability serve the shared interests of both Africa and Europe.