South Africa: 'Buck Stops Here' - Parliament Draws Line On Municipal Impunity As Municipalities Face Funding Freeze

Official presentations and data frameworks given to members of Parliament placed Johannesburg at the top of the national default list with with a staggering R3.73-billion in overdue Eskom debt alone which forced national government to step in directly to keep basic services from collapsing.

Parliament will no longer allow the tolerance of a culture of impunity - municipalities must take immediate responsibility for their lack of compliance.

These were the strong words used by cooperative governance and traditional affairs parliamentary committee chairperson, Dr Zweli Mkhize, in defending National Treasury's aggressive strategy to withhold funding from 69 defaulting local councils, including the City of Joburg.

Read more Zweli Mkhize says blocking municipal funds a 'last resort' as Parliament urgently intervenes July 16, 2026 This unyielding stance was, however, directly challenged by a powerful coalition of Parliament's own oversight committees, who have given Treasury a seven-day deadline to legally justify the freezing of funds.

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This high-stakes institutional showdown runs parallel to a separate 75-day countdown giving Joburg until 30 September to clean up its finances and slash its historical unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure by 25% or face a permanent lockdown of its local government grants.

These parallel ultimatums are the tense outcomes of a gruelling, seven-hour marathon session on Friday called by four of Parliament's joint oversight committees - the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), the Standing Committee on Finance, the Standing Committee on Appropriations and the...