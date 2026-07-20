Somalia: Somaliland Health Ministry Delegation Holds Cooperation Talks in Taiwan

Taipei — A delegation from Somaliland's Ministry of Health Development, led by Director General Dr. Ahmed Mahmoud Jama, has begun an official working visit to Taiwan aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in the health sector and expanding technical collaboration.

During the visit, the delegation held a series of meetings with senior officials at Taiwan's Ministry of Health to discuss opportunities for enhancing cooperation and improving healthcare services in Somaliland.

The Somaliland delegation presented an overview of the country's healthcare priorities, outlining ongoing reforms, sector challenges and strategic plans to improve the quality and accessibility of health services. Officials also highlighted the ministry's priorities and areas where technical cooperation and capacity building could further support the development of Somaliland's healthcare system.

The discussions focused on expanding collaboration between the two sides through the exchange of expertise, institutional partnerships and technical support for health sector development.

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The visit forms part of Somaliland's broader efforts to strengthen international partnerships in healthcare and promote knowledge sharing with overseas institutions as the government works to improve national health services.

The Somaliland Ministry of Health Development said the engagement reflects its continued commitment to building international cooperation that supports the modernization of Somaliland's healthcare system and enhances the delivery of medical services across the country.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)