Somalia: Somaliland Finance Ministry Unveils 2027 Budget Priorities to Parliament

Hargeisa — Somaliland's Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has begun formal consultations with lawmakers on the preparation of the country's 2027 national budget, outlining key fiscal priorities and reaffirming its commitment to a transparent, rules-based budget process.

Finance Minister Abdillahi Hassan Aden met the House of Representatives' Committee on Economy, Finance and Trade alongside the ministry's Director General and senior officials responsible for budget, economic affairs and legal affairs.

During the meeting, the minister thanked the parliamentary committee for its continued cooperation with the ministry, describing the partnership as essential to strengthening public financial management and improving the national budgeting process.

The ministry presented an overview of Somaliland's macroeconomic framework, the stages of preparing the 2027 national budget, government revenue and expenditure policies, and the strategic priorities that will guide public spending next year.

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According to the ministry, the 2027 budget will prioritize economic growth, strengthening national security and defence, improving public administration and governance, and expanding essential public services.

The Finance Minister and the Director General said the budget is being prepared in accordance with Somaliland's Public Financial Management Law No. 75/2025. They said the preparation timetable remains on schedule and is guided by the principles of transparency, accountability and continuous consultation with relevant institutions, particularly the parliamentary committee responsible for economic and financial oversight.

The ministry said ongoing consultations with lawmakers are intended to ensure the budget reflects national development priorities while maintaining sound fiscal management.

For its part, the Chairperson of the House Committee on Economy, Finance and Trade welcomed the ministry's adherence to the legal timetable for preparing the national budget and praised the continued cooperation between the executive and the legislature.

Committee members also presented questions and recommendations on the proposed budget framework, which ministry officials addressed during the meeting.

Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination and regular consultations as work continues on finalizing Somaliland's 2027 national budget before its submission to parliament.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)