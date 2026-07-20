Ethiopia: Addis Ababa Reports Remarkable Gains Over Concluded Fy As City Transformation Accelerates

Addis Ababa — Addis Ababa achieved more than 96 percent of its planned performance targets during the 2018 Ethiopian budget year.

The achievement was said to reflect significant progress in urban development, public service delivery and efforts to improve residents' quality of life.

The mayor made the remarks in her closing address at the conclusion of the city administration's annual performance review and assessment of the implementation of its five-year strategic development plan.

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She attributed the achievement to sustained efforts across key sectors, highlighting progress in economic and social development, urban infrastructure and public service delivery.

The mayor said the capital had taken important steps toward becoming cleaner, more attractive and increasingly competitive on the international stage. Measures to ease the cost of living, major development projects, strengthened transparency and accountability, and expanded public services, she added, are contributing to improved wellbeing for residents.

Deputy Mayor and Head of the Industry Development Bureau Jantrar Abay said Addis Ababa had made significant gains over the past five years through integrated urban development initiatives.

The achievements, he said, demonstrate the administration's commitment to addressing public needs while implementing major projects efficiently and in accordance with required standards.

Jantrar said the city would build on the progress achieved while addressing remaining challenges to further improve public services and enhance residents' quality of life.

Head of the Prosperity Party Addis Ababa Branch Office Moges Balcha said the initiatives implemented during the fiscal year had contributed not only to the development of the capital but also to the country's broader development.

He called for the momentum to be sustained by accelerating the city's transformation and ensuring that residents continue to benefit from ongoing reforms and development projects.

Deputy Mayor and Head of the Labour and Skills Bureau Million Matewos said the expansion of economic activities in Addis Ababa was creating new employment opportunities, with industrial development, urban agriculture, construction and the service sector playing a key role in job creation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor and Head of the Public Service and Human Resource Development Bureau Jemalu Jember said digital government initiatives were improving the quality, efficiency and accessibility of public services.

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The city administration, he added, plans to further strengthen one-stop service centers and expand access to digital government services as part of broader efforts to make public service delivery more efficient and citizen-centered.