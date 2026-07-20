South Africa: Joburg and SAPS May Get New Leaders, but Substantive Change Is Unlikely

While the identities and personalities of those who occupy leadership positions is absolutely critical, it would be foolish to presume that just by changing the leaders the institutions will change.

The hearings at the Madlanga Commission and November's local elections open the prospect for very real change in the South African Police Service (SAPS), the criminal justice system and to the services residents receive.

But, while the leaders of important bodies, such as the SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), and metros such as Johannesburg might change, hopes of real improvement might miss how deep the problems really are. And how difficult it will be to change the organisational culture of institutions and municipal entities.

While winter still has much of the country in its grip, the prospect of real change is in the air.

At the SAPS, it appears unlikely that suspended national police commissioner Fannie Masemola and so many others will be able to return to their posts. Andrea Johnson, who returned to work on Friday, 17 July, despite being rushed to hospital earlier in the week, might well have to leave the position of Idac head.

So many people in leadership positions in the SAPS have been tainted by the evidence heard so publicly that many of their positions will need filling.

In many councils, such as Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni,...