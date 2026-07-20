Rwanda: Kigali Set to Host Major Roman Catholic Conference

Kigali is set to host the first-ever African edition of the SIGNIS World Congress, a flagship global gathering of the World Catholic Association for Communication.

The Congress will take place at the Sainte Famille Hotel from August 3 to 8, bringing together Catholic communicators, journalists, filmmakers, media professionals, and communication scholars from more than 100 countries.

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The 2026 Congress will run under the theme "Digital Communication for Cultural Harmony and Environmental Wellbeing." It will focus on global discussions on the ethical use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

Organisers say the theme aligns with recent calls by Pope Leo XIV for technology to remain centred on human dignity and the common good. In his encyclical Magnifica Humanitas, he warns that artificial intelligence must not be used to promote domination, exclusion, or conflict, but instead should serve humanity and protect vulnerable communities.

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Held every four years, the Congress was previously hosted in Seoul (2022), Quebec City (2017), and Rome (2014).

Fr. Walter Chikwendu Ihejirika, Chairperson of the African Organising Committee, told Vatican News that preparations are on track, with teams handling reception, accommodation, transport, and logistics.

"We have different departments working on reception, accommodation, logistics and transportation, making sure that people who are coming will not have any problem at the airport. Our goal is to make this World Congress a success and for people to take back home warm memories."

Cardinal Antoine Kambanda, Chairperson of the Rwandan Episcopal Conference, said in the same SIGNIS press release that hosting the congress reflects the Catholic Church's commitment to using communication as a tool for evangelisation, unity, and peace.

"Sharing experiences and expertise through gathering media professionals is one of the best ways to strengthen this sector in the entire church. Thus, our local church will be honoured to host the SIGNIS World Congress and support the development of communications in the Church."

The Congress will feature discussions on responsible digital communication, media literacy, ethical journalism, environmental communication, and ways of strengthening dialogue across cultures and generations, particularly among young people and women.