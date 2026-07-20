Nigeria: A Decade of Boko Haram Insurgency - Nigeria's Enduring Security Crisis and the Human Cost of Terror

More than a decade after Boko Haram emerged as one of Africa's deadliest insurgent movements, Nigeria continues to face persistent security challenges despite extensive military campaigns and billions of naira invested by government in defence and counterterrorism operations.

Although government authorities have repeatedly announced major victories against insurgent groups, recurring attacks, kidnappings, and mass displacement demonstrate that the threat remains significant.

The continuing violence has raised questions among many Nigerians about why the country remains vulnerable to terrorism and organized armed violence despite years of military efforts.

Security analysts remain divided on the effectiveness of Nigeria's counter-insurgency strategy.

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On one hand, the military has succeeded in reclaiming territories once occupied by Boko Haram, disrupting insurgent networks, destroying camps, and eliminating several high-profile commanders.

On the other hand, attacks against civilians, communities, and security personnel continue to occur, particularly in the North-East.

Critics argue that tactical military victories have not translated into lasting peace and stability, while government officials maintain that Boko Haram and its affiliates have been significantly weakened compared to their peak years.

Nigeria's security crisis has also become increasingly complex because, in addition to Boko Haram, other armed groups have contributed to widespread insecurity across the federation.

These include the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), criminal kidnapping syndicates, armed bandits operating across the North-West, and violent militia groups active in parts of the Middle Belt and Southern Nigeria.

Although these groups differ in ideology, organization, and objectives, their cumulative impact has placed enormous pressure on Nigeria's security institutions and heightened public anxiety nationwide.

The activities of these armed groups have resulted in thousands of deaths, widespread destruction of property, disruption of farming activities, and the displacement of countless families.

Entire communities have been forced to abandon their homes and livelihoods due to persistent attacks. The resulting humanitarian crisis has strained government resources and increased dependence on local and international humanitarian assistance.

One of the most controversial aspects of Nigeria's counter-insurgency policy has been the rehabilitation and reintegration of so-called "repentant" insurgents.

Successive governments have defended deradicalization programmes as important tools for encouraging defections from terrorist organizations and promoting long-term peace.

However, critics continue to question the transparency of such programmes and whether adequate measures exist to ensure that former fighters no longer pose security risks.

Concerns have also been raised about reports suggesting that some rehabilitated former insurgents could be considered for security-related responsibilities, a proposal that many observers believe requires careful scrutiny to maintain public confidence.

Recent incidents demonstrate that insecurity remains a serious national concern.

In May 2026, some pupils were reportedly kidnapped from a school in Oyo State, highlighting how mass abductions have expanded beyond traditional insurgency zones.

Although kidnapping for ransom has become a nationwide criminal enterprise involving various armed groups, each incident reinforces public fears about the safety of educational institutions and vulnerable communities.

Another troubling incident occurred in June 2026 when armed men believed by authorities to be Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters attacked Lassa Day Secondary School in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to government officials, one teacher was killed while 36 students and three teachers were reported missing after the raid.

The victims, aged between 15 and 18 years, were reportedly writing their secondary school examinations when the attack occurred. The incident once again highlighted the vulnerability of schools in conflict-affected areas despite years of enhanced security measures.

In response to the continuing insurgency, Nigerian security forces have sustained military operations under Operation Hadin Kai. The operation has recorded notable successes, including the destruction of terrorist camps, rescue of abducted civilians, seizure of weapons, and elimination of insurgent commanders.

Military authorities have consistently maintained that these efforts have significantly degraded the capabilities of Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Nevertheless, recurring attacks demonstrate that insurgent groups retain the ability to inflict serious harm on civilian populations and challenge state authority.

Looking back over the past decades, Boko Haram has left a profound mark on Nigeria's social, economic, and humanitarian landscape.

The North-East geopolitical zone has suffered the greatest devastation, although the consequences have extended far beyond the region.

Internal displacement, economic disruption, reduced investor confidence, and increased humanitarian needs have affected the nation as a whole.

Throughout this period, insurgents have repeatedly launched attacks on communities, towns, villages, and military formations.

The assaults have resulted in the killing of thousands of civilians and security personnel while leaving countless others injured or permanently displaced.

Homes, schools, markets, hospitals, and places of worship have been destroyed, forcing entire communities to flee their ancestral lands in search of safety.

Among the major incidents recorded during the insurgency was the June 2016 twin suicide bombing at a mosque in Dikwa, Borno State, where more than 30 worshippers and residents lost their lives.

In January 2017, a female suicide bomber attacked the University of Maiduguri, killing staff members and injuring several others.

During the same year, Boko Haram fighters attacked communities around Madagali and other parts of Borno State, leaving behind extensive destruction and loss of life.

In July 2017, insurgents ambushed an oil exploration team near Magumeri in Borno State. At least 69 people, including members of the exploration team and security personnel, were reportedly killed in one of the deadliest attacks of that year.

Such incidents underscored the continuing ability of insurgents to target both civilian and strategic operations.

Perhaps no aspect of the insurgency has attracted greater international attention than the repeated targeting of schools.

On February 19, 2018, Boko Haram abducted 110 schoolgirls from the Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State. The incident revived painful memories of the April 2014 abduction of 276 girls from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State.

The Chibok abduction generated worldwide condemnation and inspired the global #BringBackOurGirls campaign, drawing unprecedented international attention to Nigeria's security crisis.

While many of the girls were eventually released or rescued through negotiations and military operations, some remain unaccounted for.

Among the most widely known victims is Leah Sharibu, who reportedly remained in captivity after refusing to renounce her Christian faith. Her continued detention has become a symbol of the enduring human tragedy associated with the insurgency. Beyond casualty statistics lie deeply personal stories of loss and suffering.

During the March 2018 attack on Meiri community near Maiduguri, at least 10 people were killed, including children, while homes and businesses were destroyed.

Hundreds of residents were displaced into internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

Among those affected were a pharmacist, David Oseni, who lost his wife, and human rights activist Chijioke Ijezie, who reportedly lost most of his property and means of livelihood.

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Subsequent attacks continued to devastate communities.

In December 2018, ISWAP fighters overran the military base at Baga, forcing troops to withdraw while thousands of civilians fled.

In June 2019, suicide bombers attacked a crowded area in Konduga, killing at least 30 people.

The following month, insurgents attacked mourners returning from a funeral in Nganzai Local Government Area, killing at least 65 civilians.

In 2020, Boko Haram fighters attacked travellers near Auno and ambushed soldiers near Goneri, resulting in significant civilian and military casualties.

The humanitarian consequences have been immense. Millions of people have been displaced from their homes, thousands of children have been deprived of education, agricultural production has been severely disrupted, and local economies have struggled to recover.

Humanitarian organizations continue to provide food, shelter, healthcare, and psychosocial support to affected populations, while reconstruction and recovery efforts remain ongoing.Despite years of military operations and international assistance, the persistence of insurgent violence demonstrates that defeating terrorism requires more than battlefield victories.

Security experts increasingly advocate a comprehensive approach that combines military pressure with improved intelligence gathering, stronger border security, economic development, education, community engagement, victim rehabilitation, and accountable governance.

As Nigeria continues its fight against insurgency, the memories of communities devastated by terrorism remain a powerful reminder that the nation's greatest challenge is not simply defeating armed groups but restoring lasting peace, rebuilding shattered lives, and ensuring that future generations can live without fear.

The experience of the past decade underscores the urgent need for durable and sustainable solutions capable of protecting lives, preserving national unity, and securing a more peaceful future for all Nigerians.

Theophilus Musa writes from Abuja