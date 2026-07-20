Ugandans Urged to Embrace Early Screening for Sickle Cell Disease

19 July 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Rebecca Namujuzi

Health experts have urged Ugandans to undergo screening for sickle cell disease, warning that many people are living with the inherited condition undiagnosed, exposing them to preventable health complications and unnecessary suffering.

Speaking during a health awareness campaign, Wakiso District Health Officer D. Mathias Lugoloobi said sickle cell disease remains one of Uganda's most common inherited disorders, yet many patients only discover they have it after developing severe complications.

"Many people are living with sickle cell disease without knowing it. They spend years battling different illnesses because they have never been tested or diagnosed," Lugoloobi said.

He said limited public awareness has driven some patients to seek help from traditional healers or believe they are victims of witchcraft instead of seeking appropriate medical care.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Because of ignorance, some patients are deceived into believing they have been bewitched, while others are given inappropriate treatment that only worsens their condition," he added.

Lugoloobi explained that sickle cell disease is a hereditary blood disorder passed from parents to their children and cannot be spread through physical contact.

"Sickle cell disease is inherited. It is not contagious, and people should understand that it cannot be transmitted from one person to another," he said.

He noted that although people living with the condition may appear healthy, they often have weakened immune systems, making them more vulnerable to infections and other complications if the disease is not properly managed.

Lugoloobi urged families to embrace early screening, genetic counselling and regular medical care to improve outcomes for people living with sickle cell disease.

He also encouraged couples planning to have children to know their sickle cell status, saying informed decisions and timely medical intervention can help reduce the burden of the disease.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.