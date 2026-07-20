Ugandans Urged to Embrace Early Screening for Sickle Cell Disease

Health experts have urged Ugandans to undergo screening for sickle cell disease, warning that many people are living with the inherited condition undiagnosed, exposing them to preventable health complications and unnecessary suffering.

Speaking during a health awareness campaign, Wakiso District Health Officer D. Mathias Lugoloobi said sickle cell disease remains one of Uganda's most common inherited disorders, yet many patients only discover they have it after developing severe complications.

"Many people are living with sickle cell disease without knowing it. They spend years battling different illnesses because they have never been tested or diagnosed," Lugoloobi said.

He said limited public awareness has driven some patients to seek help from traditional healers or believe they are victims of witchcraft instead of seeking appropriate medical care.

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"Because of ignorance, some patients are deceived into believing they have been bewitched, while others are given inappropriate treatment that only worsens their condition," he added.

Lugoloobi explained that sickle cell disease is a hereditary blood disorder passed from parents to their children and cannot be spread through physical contact.

"Sickle cell disease is inherited. It is not contagious, and people should understand that it cannot be transmitted from one person to another," he said.

He noted that although people living with the condition may appear healthy, they often have weakened immune systems, making them more vulnerable to infections and other complications if the disease is not properly managed.

Lugoloobi urged families to embrace early screening, genetic counselling and regular medical care to improve outcomes for people living with sickle cell disease.

He also encouraged couples planning to have children to know their sickle cell status, saying informed decisions and timely medical intervention can help reduce the burden of the disease.