Malawi Banks On Songwe Hill Rare Earths to Plug Fiscal Gap

19 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi's mining minister, Thoko Tembo, has been presented with projections showing the Songwe Hill rare earths project could deliver $1.91bn in total economic benefits over its mine life -- figures that, if realised, would represent a significant boost for one of the world's poorest economies.

The briefing, delivered by Mkango Resources president Alexander Lemon, forecasts $1.23bn flowing to government coffers through corporate tax, royalties and dividends tied to its 10 per cent equity stake in the project.

Mkango also pointed to job creation and local economic spillovers as further upside.

Such long-dated projections are, of course, sensitive to assumptions about rare earth prices, which have been volatile amid swings in Chinese export policy and shifting demand from the energy transition and defence sectors.

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Mkango has yet to reach a final investment decision on the project, and analysts will be watching for financing terms and construction timelines before treating the headline figures as more than indicative.

Still, for a government under pressure to widen its revenue base, the prospect of a home-grown critical minerals project -- rather than one wholly controlled by foreign capital -- is likely to feature prominently in ministerial messaging in the months ahead.

The minister's site visit to Songwe Hill on Thursday will offer little in the way of new financial detail, but underscores how central the project has become to Lilongwe's economic narrative.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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