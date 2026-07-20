Rwanda: Nine Killed, 13 Injured in Kamonyi Accident

Nine people, including the driver of a minibus, were killed and 13 others injured after the vehicle collided with a truck in Musambira Sector, Kamonyi District, on Sunday, July 19.

The accident occurred at around 11am while the minibus was travelling from Kigali to Muhanga.

ALSO READ: One dead, nine injured in multi-vehicle collision in Kamonyi

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to Rwanda National Police (RNP), preliminary investigations indicate that the minibus driver attempted to overtake another vehicle without ensuring the road ahead was clear, leading to a collision with an oncoming truck.

A total of 22 people were on board the minibus. Thirteen survivors sustained injuries and were taken to Kabgayi Hospital and Remera Rukoma Hospital for treatment.

ALSO READ: Kamonyi: Two killed, 11 injured in multi-vehicle collision

Speaking to The New Times, RNP spokesperson ACP Boniface Rutikanga expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," he said.

Rutikanga urged motorists to make responsible decisions while driving.

"Drivers need to be very careful about every decision they make on the road. A single poor decision can mean the difference between saving lives and losing them," he said.