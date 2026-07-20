South Africa: Matlala Assassination Trial Begins - South African News Briefs - July 20, 2026

'Big Five' Cartel Assassination Trial Begins

The trial of alleged Big Five cartel member Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and his four co-accused is set to begin in the Johannesburg High Court, reports SABC News. The group faces 25 charges linked to three alleged failed assassination attempts targeting Matlala's former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe Sibanyoni and music producer Seunkie Mokubung, known as DJ Vettys. The alleged assassination attempts are said to have occurred between August 2022 and January 2024. Matlala, along with two alleged hitmen, remains in custody after being denied bail. His wife and another co-accused are out on bail. All five are expected to plead not guilty.

Ex-Emfuleni Official in Court Over R16m Tender

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A former Emfuleni Municipality fleet manager is set to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates' Court on charges of fraud and corruption linked to an alleged R16 million vehicle tender, reports EWN. The Gauteng Political Killings Task Team arrested the 42-year-old after investigators found that only seven of the 18 municipal vehicles paid for under the contract were allegedly delivered. Police have said that investigations are continuing and further arrests have not been ruled out.

Four in Court Over Bonteheuwel Extortion

Four suspected extortionists are due to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates' Court after being arrested in connection with an alleged extortion racket targeting business owners in Bonteheuwel, reports EWN. Police believe the suspects, who are reportedly linked to a local gang, were involved in weeks of violence that included the fatal shooting of a Somali spaza shop owner. Following the arrests, community leaders say affected businesses have reopened and business owners have expressed relief.

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial Resumes

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is set to resume in the Pretoria High Court after the court recess, reports SABC News. The court is set to hear heads of argument on the testimony of witness Qiniselani Buthelezi, who agreed to continue giving evidence after initially refusing to testify. The witness previously disputed parts of a statement attributed to him. He claimed it included information he had never given to the lead investigator, Brigadier Bongani Gininda. Buthelezi later agreed to continue testifying. However, the defence argues his evidence cannot proceed without first resolving the dispute over the statement's contents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

More South African news