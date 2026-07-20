Kenya: Police Investigate Murder After Shallow Grave With Human Remains Found in Machakos

Capital FM
20 July 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Machakos — Police have launched a murder investigation after the partially decomposed body of a man was discovered in a shallow grave near Mukengesya River in Kithyoko, Machakos County.

According to a police incident report, the discovery was made on Friday at about 4:46 p.m. by a herder who had taken his livestock to a watering point along Mukengesya River in Mukengesya Village, Kithyoko Sub-location.

Police said the herder became suspicious after his dogs began fighting with other dogs in a nearby farm. On checking the area, he reportedly found dogs digging at what turned out to be a partially exposed human arm protruding from a shallow grave.

The herder chased the dogs away, raised the alarm and reported the incident to police.

Officers from the Kenya Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) responded to the scene, where they established that the body had been buried in a shallow grave on a farm.

According to police, the remains were those of an African male adult believed to be of middle age and were partially decomposed.

Detectives processed and documented the scene before the body was removed to the Machakos Level 5 Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting identification and a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations to establish the identity of the deceased, the cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the killing. No arrests have been announced.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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