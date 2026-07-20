Zimbabwe: Ziyambi Warns Against Anti-CAB3 Agitation As Government Rolls Out New Constitutional Provisions

JUSTICE Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has warned Zanu PF supporters to distance themselves from individuals or organisations opposed to the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.3) Act, 2026, saying they should not be allowed to destabilise the country.

Africatravel guideZiyambi, the architect of the bill, was speaking at the weekend's "CAB3 Thank You Rally" held at Chakari Grounds in Mashonaland West Province.

Similar rallies were simultaneously held countrywide to acknowledge supporters who contributed to the successful passage of the amendment.

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President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.3) Act into law on July 7, 2026.

Addressing hundreds of party supporters, Ziyambi, who doubles as Leader of Government in Parliament, said the Zanu PF-led administration was now moving to the operationalisation and execution of the new provisions. He urged party members not to join anyone planning to challenge the Act in court or to participate in protests against it.

"Some anti-CAB3 individuals will approach you to cause confusion and violence. Report them to the police," Ziyambi said.

"Those bent on causing chaos should be dealt with decisively. We do not want violence in Zimbabwe. Zanu PF does not believe in violence. Those with opposing voices should join the majority. That is democracy, unlike destroying other people's property through acts of violence."

The minister said the immediate focus was now on administrative and electoral processes flowing from the amendment, rather than further legislative contests. This includes institutional transfers and alignment of processes after the election cycle was altered through the amendment.

General elections were previously due in 2028, and President Mnangagwa had previously indicated he would step down at the end of his current term.

During the Chakari rally, individuals and organisations perceived to have excelled during the public hearings on CAB3 were presented with certificates and medals in recognition of their contributions.

Ziyambi said the amendment was necessary to ensure policy continuity and stability and called on party structures to mobilise communities to support the implementation of the new provisions.