Kenya: DCI Launches Investigation Into Violence During Ol Kalou By-Election

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into incidents of violence and disruption reported during the Ol Kalou by-election, including the alleged involvement of armed and hooded individuals.

In a statement, the DCI said detectives are pursuing all credible leads using forensic examination of available evidence, analysis of digital material, witness interviews and other investigative methods to identify and apprehend those responsible.

The agency said investigations will focus on establishing the individuals behind the violence and ensuring those found culpable are brought to justice.

"The DCI affirms that all persons found to have planned, financed, incited or participated in the criminal acts will be brought to justice. No individual will be exempt from the due process of the law on account of status, position or political affiliation," the statement said.

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The DCI appealed to members of the public with information that could assist the investigations to share it confidentially through its #FichuaKwaDCI toll-free hotline 0800 722 203 or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.

The agency said it will provide updates as investigations progress.

The DCI added that, working alongside other units of the National Police Service and relevant institutions, it remains committed to preventing electoral violence, safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring all criminal acts linked to the by-election are investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law.