Nairobi — The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has thwarted multiple suspected terrorist attacks in Lamu County after recovering and safely destroying four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) concealed along key transport routes used by both security personnel and civilians.

The military said the explosives were discovered during a series of operations under Operation Amani Boni (OAB), underscoring what it described as the continued effectiveness of intelligence-led operations, routine route clearance patrols and sustained counter-terrorism efforts in the region.

According to KDF, the first device was detected during a dominance, route clearance and link-up patrol before it could be triggered.

The troops secured the area before carrying out a controlled detonation, successfully neutralising the explosive and averting what the military said could have been a devastating attack.

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In subsequent operations conducted days later, soldiers uncovered three more concealed IEDs planted along major supply routes in the Sarira area.

The devices were located approximately 5.1 kilometres, 8.27 kilometres and 8.4 kilometres apart along the routes.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialists were deployed to the scene, where they secured the locations and safely disposed of all three explosives without causing casualties or damage.

KDF said the repeated discovery of hidden explosives points to the continued reliance by terrorist groups on roadside bombs following sustained military pressure that has weakened their ability to launch conventional attacks.

"The repeated recovery of IEDs along supply routes underscores the continued reliance by terrorist elements on hidden explosive devices following sustained operational pressure that has significantly constrained their ability to conduct conventional attacks," the military said.

The military added that the recoveries highlight the success of intelligence-driven operations and systematic route clearance procedures, crediting the vigilance and professionalism of troops deployed under Operation Amani Boni.

The Commander of Operation Amani Boni said offensive and stabilisation operations remain ongoing across the theatre, with troops maintaining control of key areas, securing critical transport corridors and pursuing those behind the planting of the explosives.

According to the commander, the continued operations are aimed at degrading terrorist capabilities while enhancing the safety of residents, businesses and travellers across Lamu County.

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KDF said the latest operation not only protected military personnel but also safeguarded civilians and preserved the security of vital transport routes, reaffirming its commitment to countering terrorism and supporting lasting peace and stability in the coastal county.