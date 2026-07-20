Mozambique: Airports of Mozambique Records Negative Share Capital of 857 Million Meticais

Maputo — The American Financial Consulting firm Deloitte has expressed uncertainty about the operational continuity of the publicly-owned company Airports of Mozambique as it recorded a negative share capital of 857 million meticais (13.4 million US dollars at the current rate) in 2025.

According to the report, Airports of Mozambique recorded a profit of 637 million meticais in 2025, following a loss of 1.5 billion meticais recorded in 2024.

"The company's primary activity involves the operation of airport infrastructure, a business that has been loss-making in recent years. Its main client is LAM (the country's publicly-owned Mozambique Airlines). The Entity holds receivables from LAM that are more than a year overdue, amounting to approximately 1.1 billion meticais, a figure that represents the current value of that receivable", reads the document.

According to Deloitte, acting on instructions from Institute for the Management of State Holdings (IGEPE), Airports of Mozambique carried out a set-off of accounts. "This involved offsetting receivables from LAM against payables owed to the Mozambican State and other public entities totaling approximately 3.8 million meticais, resulting in the reversal of impairment charges previously recorded against those receivables, amounting to approximately 25 billion meticais."

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"In light of the foregoing, and notwithstanding the support expressed by IGEPE, which has been financially backing the Entity, to continue providing the necessary financial resources for its operations, there is a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Entity's ability to continue as a going concern", reads the report.

According to the Airports of Mozambique 2025 report and financial statements, the company held a debt of 14.1 billion meticais, of which 929.7 million meticais was short-term debt.