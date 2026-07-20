Liberia to Lift Ban On FGM

President Joseph Boakai submitted to the Liberian legislature the bill titled "Act to Cultural Practices of Female Genital Mutilation and Child Marriage in Liberia," women advocates and human rights defenders were excited.

Their decades of advocacy for the abolition of the cultural practices that have been performed on girls and women between the ages of 15 and 49 were finally coming to fruition. Press releases and statements were issued offering appreciation to the Liberian leader for his bold step on FGM.

But this victory stands at a critical juncture following the minister of internal affairs, Francis Sakila Nyumalin, announcement of plans to lift the ban on August 15, 2026, after developing new regulations and rules.

"The council will convene as a national body of our traditional governing system. We will declare public the content of that document and subsequently lift the ban on the practices. Minister Nyumalin made the disclosure of a program when he served as a proxy launcher for an annex of the Lofa Community College in New Breed community, Fissebu town, Zorzor district.

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The Act to Cultural Practices of Female Genital Mutilation and Child Marriage bill is intended to permanently ban FGM. It was submitted after President Boakai returned from the Fourth World Conference on Women--known as the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action--in New York City. He also announced an $8.3 billion national agenda to promote gender equality, youth empowerment, and inclusive development.

"What was once a three-year moratorium will now become national law," he said.

The submitted bill must be passed by the legislature and forwarded to the Liberian Senate. When passed, it goes back to the president's office for signing into law.

But right in the legislature, the bill was debated among members of the House of Representatives. Some lawmakers openly campaigned against the bill's passage. Representative Gizzie Kollince of Lofa County's District #4 was among the most vocal opponents. "Why can't they call homosexuals, transgender people, and tattoos harmful--instead of our culture?" he said.

Backers of the bill, including Representative Moima Briggs-Mensah, a female lawmaker, reminded her colleagues that cultural preservation must never come at the expense of human life or dignity.

Outlawing FGM has always been viewed as a Western or colonial influence. Many traditional leaders believed that Western nations such as the U.S. and Europe were behind the abolishment, enforcing their LGBTQ and abortion rights that they believe is against their African culture and traditions. These countries have denied these claims.

Some African countries, including the Gambia, have banned the practices. But Liberia remains a stubborn holdout. Previous issues by former presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first democratically elected female head of state, and soccer legend George Weah were violated.

Experts say these bans were not followed because they lack the buy-in from the traditional leaders, including the women zoes who practiced FGM.

"Under the leadership of President Joseph Boakai, there is no way we will ever dream about doing away with our culture and traditions of this country," Minister Nyumalin said in the presence of traditional practitioners, including women zoes who had come to grace the program and greet him as their leaders.

President Boakai's bill followed a pledge made at the U.N. General Assembly last year to permanently ban the practice. In 2025, months after the ban, two traditional leaders were suspended for violating the ban. They have been reinstated by the minister.

"We have dropped everything against our chief and paramount chief, and are hereby reinstated with immediate effect," the minister said.

Not business as usual

There have been clashes between civil society organizations, human rights defenders, and traditional leaders, including women's voices, over outlawing FGM. Children have died as a result of the practices, calling for its abolishment. Traditional leaders have argued that FGM is entrenched in the Liberian culture and must not be abolished.

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Many have recommended practicing FGM without mutilation.

"We know we have cultural and traditional to practice," he said. "But certain things have changed. Certain times have changed, and we must change our attitude as well".

Empty promises?

The bill's submission received huge applause from women's rights defenders. A march was organized to present a petition to the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Richard Koon offered a personal assurance of his commitment to the bill, stating, "I am a father of five girls, and I know what you people are going through, and I can assure you my colleagues will stand by me to make sure your rights are protected. By the grace of God, we will be able to pass this Act before we close this term."