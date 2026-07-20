Kenya: Nairobi Proposes Higher Parking Fees Under New Pricing Policy

Nairobi — Motorists in Nairobi could soon pay Sh535 for daily parking, up from the current Sh300, under a new pricing policy proposed by the Nairobi County Government.

The proposed increase is contained in the Nairobi City County Government Tariffs and Pricing Policy 2025-2030, which says the revised charge is based on recovering the cost of providing parking services over a 10-year period.

"The cost of providing a parking service is KSh. 535 in Nairobi. The parking cost is calculated considering the 10 years recovery period," the policy states.

The county also proposes a zonal parking system that will guide parking charges across the city.

Zone One covers the Central Business District (CBD), Westlands, Upper Hill, Community, Hurlingham, Eastleigh, Kijabe Street, Ngara, Highridge, Industrial Area, Gigiri, Kilimani, Yaya Centre, Milimani, Lavington, Karen, Muthaiga, South C, South B, Gikomba, Parklands and Nairobi West. Zone Two comprises areas outside Zone One.

The policy further states that the county will develop a framework to designate parking areas across the city, including loading and offloading zones, reserved parking spaces and market parking areas.

"The county shall develop a framework to determine designated parking areas in the city, including designated loading and offloading zones, reserved parking, and market areas."