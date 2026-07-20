Uganda: Health Workers in Bunyoro Ordered to Wear Uniforms While On Duty

Government health workers in the Bunyoro region have been directed to wear their official uniforms at all times while on duty, with the Ministry of Health warning that those who fail to comply risk disciplinary action, including dismissal from the public service.

The directive was issued by the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwiine, during the Bunyoro/Hoima Regional Integrated Care System Platform meeting at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital.

Dr. Atwiine said wearing uniforms is now mandatory for all government health workers, arguing that it will make it easier for patients to identify genuine staff, promote professionalism and help authorities investigate complaints of extortion and other forms of misconduct.

"We know there have been many complaints from patients who say they are asked to pay money. When we investigate, they tell us the people involved were not wearing uniforms, making it difficult to identify them. We shall also introduce name tags soon," Dr. Atwiine said.

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She noted that public confidence in government health facilities has continued to grow, resulting in more Ugandans seeking treatment at public hospitals and health centres.

"Over time, government health facilities have continued to earn the trust of the public. As health professionals, we need to raise our standards and ensure patients receive the quality services they expect from us," she added.

The Chairperson of the Health Service Commission, Dr Henry Mwebesa, and the Director General of Health Services, Prof Charles Olaro, expressed concern over the region's persistently poor health indicators and urged health workers to strengthen service delivery.

During the Ministry of Health's support supervision exercise in the Bunyoro region, officials found several health facilities lacking essential equipment and other critical resources needed to provide effective healthcare services.

Dr Mwebesa acknowledged that drug stock-outs remain a challenge but said the government is working to address the problem.

"The issue of drug stock-outs still exists, but the government is working to improve the situation. Hoima also needs to fight extortion claims because people must receive free health services," he said.

The Director of Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, Dr Ibrahim Bwaga, welcomed the ministry's supervision exercise, describing it as an opportunity to identify strengths and address gaps in service delivery.

"We regularly hold management meetings to address any concerns, and we continue to encourage the public to report gaps in our services so we can fix them. We remain committed to ensuring the people of Bunyoro receive quality healthcare," Dr Bwaga said.

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The Ministry of Health said it is prioritising health promotion, disease prevention and improved quality of care across public health facilities, adding that mandatory uniforms and the planned introduction of name tags are expected to strengthen accountability and restore public confidence in the health sector.